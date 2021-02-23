MLW announces a talent signing

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to announce the signing of Leo Brien to a long term contract.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced it has signed Leo Brien to a long-term contact.

“Leo is one of the sport’s best kept secrets,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “A 265 pound southern brawler that hits like (Stan) Hansen and moves like (Terry) Gordy? You simply don’t see guys like this today.”

Spitting tobacco in the face of opponents while employing dirty and illegal tactics in his matches, Leo Brien is a rawboned, roughhouse wrestler.

Once managed by the great southern wrestling promoter and manager Colonel Robert Parker and trained by Steve Keirn, Brien has recently taken some time away from the sport and entered the profitable bounty hunting business moving to Diablo Canyon, CO.

Powell’s POV: It’s interesting that the press release doesn’t mention Brien’s tag team partner Michael Patrick or their Dirty Blondes tag team. I wonder if that’s a sign that MLW intends to do more with Brien as a singles wrestler moving forward.