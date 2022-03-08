03/08 Moore’s NXT 2.0 audio review: Bron Breakker vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Title, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel vs. MSK for the NXT Tag Titles, LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller in a Last Man Standing match, women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team tournament semifinals

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: Bron Breakker vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Title, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel vs. MSK for the NXT Tag Titles, LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller in a Last Man Standing match, women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team tournament semifinals, and more (28:18)…

Click here for the March 8 NXT 2.0 audio review.

