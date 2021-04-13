WWE Raw viewership for the night after WrestleMania 37

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 2.026 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.701 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 2.125 million viewers. Hour two drew 2.091 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.862 million viewers. The three hours of Raw averaged a .68 rating and finished second, first, and third respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. Last week’s show averaged a .52 in the 18-49 demo. The April 13, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 1.913 million viewers. As noted last week, the April 6, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 2.01 million viewers for the night after WrestleMania 36.