NWA Powerrr Surge streams tonight on FITE TV

April 13, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The NWA Powerrr Surge streams tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV. The NWA is advertising Jeremiah Plunkett vs. [Matthew] Mims along with “never before seen matches and interviews.”

Powell’s POV: Another preview lists interviews with Kamille, Nick Aldis, and Parrow. The regular Powerrr episodes stream three times per month, and the Powerrr Surge show appears to be monthly. The NWA content is available as part of a FITE TV bundle for $4.99 per month.

