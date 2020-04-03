Drew McIntyre on when he realized he had a shot to headline WrestleMania 36, what it would mean to become the first Scottish born WWE Champion

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Drew McIntyre spoke with Steve Muehlhausen and was asked when he realized he had a shot to headline WrestleMania 36. “I can’t say like, ‘Oh, my God, I never expected this to happen,’ because it was the goal all along, especially in the past five, six years of hard work,” McIntyre said. “My long-term goal was, like, within three years of planning to be in the title match at WrestleMania. I was aiming more for next year. I didn’t want to think too far ahead as I used to when I was younger. I used to think too far ahead and those things never happened. It’s all about long-term goals.”

McIntyre was also asked what it would mean to become the first Scottish born WWE Champion. “Everything,” replied McIntyre. “That was a goal of mine before I got signed to WWE and ever since I was a kid. It’s just not being the (first) Scottish-born (champion) even though that’s really cool as there’s only, like, like, five million Scots in the world, which is crazy considering our unique history. But I would be the first Brit to win it for Scotland. And being from England I’d be the first person from the UK with Scotland, England, Ireland, Wales and Northern Ireland.” Read the full interview at SportingNews.com.

Powell’s POV: McIntyre also spoke about being in the Andre the Giant battle royal at WrestleMania 30, where he feels his career would be had he not been released by WWE in 2014, and he sings the praises of WrestleMania opponent Brock Lesnar. Join me for live coverage of WrestleMania 36 on Saturday and Sunday night.



