04/03 Gleed’s NXT UK audio review: 20-man battle royal to become No. 1 contender for the NXT UK Championship, Kay Lee Ray and Jinny vs. Piper Niven and Dani Luna, Xia Brookside vs. Amale

By Haydn Gleed, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@haydngleed)

Haydn Gleed reviews WWE’s NXT UK television show: A 20-man battle royal to become No. 1 contender for the NXT UK Championship, Kay Lee Ray and Jinny vs. Piper Niven and Dani Luna, Xia Brookside vs. Amale, and more (13:58)…

Click here for the April 3 NXT UK television show audio review.

