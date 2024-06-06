TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Drew McIntyre, Ahmed Johnson, ODB, Gunner

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Jordynne Grace vs. Allysin Kay for the Knockouts Championship. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received an B grade in our post show poll from 37 percent of the voters. F finished second with 30 percent of the vote. A finished third with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 34 percent of the vote. B finished second with 32 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ahmed Johnson (a/k/a Anthony Norris) is 61.

-ODB (a/k/a Jessica Kresa) is 46.

-Chad Lail is 42. He wrestles as Gunner and worked as Jaxson Ryker in WWE.

-Drew McIntyre (Drew Galloway) is 39.