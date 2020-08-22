8/22 AEW Dynamite results: Barnett’s live review of Cody vs. Brodie Lee for the TNT Championship, FTR vs. Private Party, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Alan “Five” Angels, Brandi Rhodes and Allie vs. Ivelisse and Diamante in the Deadly Draw tournament finals

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 46)

Taped August 13 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

Aired August 22, 2020 on TNT

Pyro started the show as JR and Tony Schiavone opened the show. Taz joined in as well. Private Party and FTR were already in the ring for their match.

1. FTR vs. Private Party: There was a scuffle early before the bell. The referee eventually sorted everyone out to their corners. Private Party used their speed early on and cleared FTR from the ring. Tully Blanchard joined FTR at ringside. After getting some advice from Tully, FTR slowed down the action. Cash and Marq Quen were the active men, but both men were able to make a tag after trading some offense, and Private Party regained control with some aerial double teams. Kassidy held Dax’s arm for a double axe handle from the top by Quen. Harwood backed Quen into the FTR corner, but he elbowed his way out and the action spilled to the floor.

FTR managed to make a blind tag, but Quen sniffed out the ruse and took out both men with elbow strikes. Cash regained his composure and put down Quen with some chops. He then tagged out and landed a drop toe hold and elbow drop combination with Harwood. FTR continued to isolate Quen and slow the pace of the match in their favor. Quen looked to break free of FTR control with a back suplex, but Harwood tagged in and tossed him out to the floor. Cash dove at him, but ate the guard rail in the attempt.

Quen scrambled and made the hot tag to Kassidy, who landed a springboard stunner on Wheeler and then did the same to Harwood for a near fall. Harwood went for a slingshot suplex, but had to roll it up into a pinfall attempt when Kassidy reversed. Quen broke up the pinfall with a splash. We then saw Cash wheeler pull Kassidy to the floor. Harwood and Quen then traded rapid pinfall attempts for near falls. Wheeler tagged in and landed a spinebuster on Quen, and then Kassidy broke up the pin.

Kassidy crashed and burned on the floor thanks to Tully Blanchard. The mishap allowed FTR to hit the Goodnight Express on Quen and picked up the win.

FTR defeated Private Party at 12:37

After the match, FTR celebrated with Tully in the ring. Brodie vs Cody was advertised for the main event. An MJF update was announced. They then threw to a moxley interview. He said MJF is going to say terrible things about him, but it doesn’t bother him. If you want to hear about all of his faults, he recommends talking to his wife. Moxley said MJF talks a lot, and he thinks tough guys generally are men of few words, and so he questioned what MJF has to hide. He then said MJF says he’s the future, and he hopes he’s right, because he wants AEW to succeed 25 years into the future, and he doesn’t have another 25 years left. Mox then said some day MJF will move out of his parent’s basement, lose his virginity, and maybe one day become a World Champion.

He then said that day was not September 5th, because he planned on splitting his skull. He said in September he will be in his glory, and the entire world will find out what MJF has been hiding. Up Next is an 8 man tag…[c]

My Take: Private Party and FTR was very solid, but never seemed to reach top gear. Maybe they are saving that for the next one. Other than dragging a bit during the heat segment in the middle of the match, it was paced well and the vast majority of the offense looked really crisp. If FTR captures the Tag Titles, I think you could build to a rematch between these two teams, particularly if Matt Hardy gets involved to counter the influence of Tully on the match. The Moxley promo was well delivered, as usual, but I think they took a lot of steam off of the program when Moxley kicked MJF’s ass in 12 seconds last week.

MJF listed off Ghenghis Khan and Napoleon, and said they all pale in comparison to dictator Jon. He said Moxley attacked him like a coward last week, and reminded him that his actions have consequences. He then said he wanted to have kids and play with them some day, and acted as if he was crippled. MJF went for pity, and wore a neck brace. He said the Paradigm Shift was an abomination. His “attorney” Mark Sterling labeled the Paradigm Shift as a dangerous move that can cripple or end the career of anyone.

They brought a petition they claimed to have 5 million signatures, and said if Moxley was any kind of man, he could agree to sign it and agree not to use the move. He said of Moxley refused to sign it, they would sue him into the ground, and then Max will take his title. MJF muttered sign it.

In the ring, Butcher and Blade, Lucha Bros, The Natural Nightmare, and Jurassic Express were already in the ring.

2. Lucha Bros and Butcher & Blade vs. The Natural Nightmares (QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes) and Jurassic Express: It was chaos to start. The babyfaces were all sent to ringside, and then splashed by Pentagon and Fenix. Dustin Rhodes and The Blade ended up in the ring as the legal men, but Dustin was quickly tossed back to ringside to be assaulted by Butcher, Penta and Fenix. Butcher tagged and they isolated Dustin on their side of the ring. Rapid tags from the heels kept Dustin penned in. Fenix gloated to the other members of the babyface team…[c]

Dustin’s situation didn’t really improve until just before the break ended. He managed to land a Suplex on The Blade and make a tag to Luchasaurus. Jungle Boy also entered and landed several kicks and suicide dives on multiple people. Things continued in chaos as Luchasaurus tried to fend off both Pentagon, Fenix, and The Butcher. Jungle Boy cleared The Butcher from the ring, and Dustin landed an ugly looking Destroyer on Fenix.

The heel team started to argue, which led to Pentagon shoving The Blade into a schoolboy from Jungle Boy for the win.

Jurassic Express and The Natural Nightmares defeated The Lucha Bros and Butcher & Blade at 9:23

After the match, Eddie Kingston walked down to the ring and berated the heels for failing to live up to their potential. He addressed them individually and recognized their history together in the indies, and how they all need to unite to improve their fortunes. They all seem to settle down and agree to unite with Kingston at the end of the speech.

Elsewhere, Britt Baker offered Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford free dental care for a year, if they helped her with her Big Swole problem. She sweetened the deal by promising that Reba would do Penelope’s makeup for free for a year, and she agreed to the match…[c]

My Take: The 8-man tag was just ok. The structure of it was pretty chaotic, and it seemed like the legal men changed without tags at various points. The finish setup the Kingston promo, which I liked, but in a vacuum it felt a little too cute. Hopefully Kingston can make these teams feel threatening again with his promos and presence in their matches.

Tony Shiavone welcomed Orange Cassidy out to the ring. Best Friends joined behind him. He asked about his big win from last week, and they were quickly interrupted by Chris Jericho. He walked out alone, and had a microphone. Jericho said he knows Orange is a man of few words, and wanted to congratulate him on beating him last week on Dynamite. Jericho also held an open bottle of Champagne. He said he’s not beaten very often in AEW, only 3 times since they started the company, and one of them to the guy who puts his hands in his pockets.

Jericho said he was proud of Orange in a way, because he’s proven to everyone that he has the drive and will to become a main eventer in AEW. Jericho then said that they both have one win against one another, and where he comes from that means they need to have a third match to determine who the better man is. Jericho then said since he is the genius that came up with a stipulation involving ladders and briefcases, he wanted to propose a new stipulation called the Mimosa Mayhem match, since Orange loves Orange Juice and he loves the bubbly. He then showed a video package about it, and said the only way to win is pinfall, submission, or throwing each other in these giant Mimosa vats that will be mixed at ringside.

Jericho called out an answer, and Cassidy accepted with a half assed thumbs up. He then invited the other inner circle members to toast Orange Cassidy, and they all had bottles. They took a drink, and Jericho told them to attack. The inner circle then proceeded to beat them all down, and Jericho gave Cassidy the Judas Effect. They then picked him up and placed him upside down, and poured Champagne all over him. Jericho called him a piece of shit. The inner circle then flipped off the cameras…[c]

My Take: Another beatdown segment for Inner Circle. Jericho’s promo was well delivered. Given the stipulation, wouldn’t the turnabout have been Jericho dumping a bunch of Champagne on Cassidy from the ceiling like before? Either way, the Mimosa Mayhem match sounds far from the genius of Money in the Bank, but it really just sounds like a setup for Jericho to take a Mimosa Bath. I’m not sure if that’s a giant selling point for a PPV, but it will be memorable anyways.

The Dark Order members Jon Silver, Alex Reynolds, and Alan Angels made their entrance. They were followed by The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega:

3. The Dark Order vs. The Elite: Nick Jackson started the match with Alan Angels. They traded reversals until Nick Jackson landed a springboard arm drag. Matt Jackson made a blind tag and landed an arm drag of his own. They then landed double dropkicks on both Reynolds and Silver. He then landed multiple northern light suplex on Angels, and a double suplex on Reynolds and Silver.

The Elite then Triple Teamed Angels, who ate a simultaneous wheelbarrow and Kotaro Crusher. Omega was legal, and chopped down Angels before landing a forward roll slam. He went for a moonsault in the corner, but Reynolds pulled him to the floor. The Dark Order members then kicked a chair into his head at ringside, and then Silver did a double stomp onto his chest with the chair in place. The Bucks tried for the save, but were shut down. Silver continued the assault on Omega in the ring…[c]

Dark Order made quick tags and isolated Omega during the break. Omega broke free of Alan Angels and made a tag to Nick Jackson. He cleaned house on the babyfaces and landed a backstabber in the corner on Reynolds. Matt then tagged in and they landed a bulldog and dropkick combination. Omega and Nick then made sequential tags and they triple teamed Reynolds. Omega missed a splash in the corner, and the Bucks were pulled out of the ring by Silver and Angels.

The Dark Order managed to triple stack Omega in a suplex pinning combination, but he kicked out at 2.9. Omega came back with a series of knees and snap dragon suplexes, and made a tag to Matt Jackson. They set up for a Meltzer Driver, but they got interrupted and Dark Order landed double pile drivers on both of them. Angels came off the top with a double stomp on Matt Jackson, but Omega broke up the tag.

Matt landed a superkick on Silver, and Nick splashed Reynolds on the floor. The Bucks landed a Meltzer Driver on Angels, and then Omega landed the One Winged Angel for the win.

The Elite defeated The Dark Order at 11:35

After the match, Omega continued the assault on Angels, and looked to powerbomb him into a set up chair. Matt Jackson stopped him, and they had an argument as they left the ring.

Elsewhere, Alex Marvez announced that there will be a Tag Team gauntlet match with the Top 4 contenders. The Final match will be the survivors of the first 3 matches vs. FTR. It could be The Natural Nightmares, The Young Bucks, or Best Friends. FTR and Tully were interviewed backstage. Tully explained FTR’s path to the tag team championships, and FTR said they wanted to be the best and so they are getting advice from the best. Adam Page walked up and asked what last week was about, and Cash said they needed to do that because they felt disrespected and it had nothing to do with him. Dax said he needed to fake a knee injury to see if he could trust Omega and The Young Bucks, and then only people to check on him in the back were standing right there. They tried to convince Page to step out of the shadow of the elite, and he listened to the pitch, but didn’t seem sold…[c]

My Take: This was much better than the 8 man tag earlier. Silver, Reynolds, an Angels had no problem keeping up with Omega and The Bucks. The finish and Kenny’s post match attack continue the breakdown story, and Page seemed like he might be headed in a different direction as well.

Darby Allin made his entrance. Will Hobbs was already in the ring. Allin booted Hobbs to ringside and splashed him into the barricade. The match began when both men returned to the ring.

4. Will Hobbs vs. Darby Allin: The match began with Darby using his speed to keep Hobbs off balance, but Hobbs quickly used his power when he got his hands on Allin and shut him down. He landed a big lariat in the corner, and a spinebuster. Hobbs picked up Darby for a running powerslam, but Darby reversed into a stunner. Darby then landed a Coffin Drop from the top and got the win.

Darby Allin defeated Will Hobbs

After the match, Taz grabbed a house mic and said that Team Taz is flourishing. He then said he had a new member to introduce, and his name is Darby also. Ricky Starks made his entrance to Darby’s music wearing his makeup. He held a microphone and a skateboard. He mocked Darby’s nihilistic promo style by talking about darkness. He called Allin wreckless with a Skateboard and thumbtacks. He then said he only likes Skateboarding and Titles, and said that life is a joke.

Brian Cage snuck up behind Allin and blasted him with the AEW Title. Starks then walked down and talked trash to Allin to his face. He said he was a joke, and that he would always be better than him if every way. He said he didn’t need paint to be somebody, because he was Absolute Ricky Starks. He then shoved a Skateboard into the gut of Allin, and Cage landed a coffin drop on him. Sammy Guevara walked out with some signs…[c]

My Take: Hobbs and Allin worked well together. Ricky Starks cut a really good promo there. I hope Darby has a way to mock Starks in return, otherwise too much of it might land as true for some viewers.

Matt Hardy worked over Sammy Guevara with a chair during the break during picture in picture.



