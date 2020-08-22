NXT Takeover: XXX results – Moore’s live review of Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship, Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee, Io Shirai vs. Dakota Kai for the NXT Women’s Championship, a ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Title, Finn Balor vs. Timothy Thatcher

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT Network Specials PPV REPORTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT Takeover: XXX

Streamed August 22, 2020 on WWE Network

Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University

Pre-show notes

Sam Roberts and Scott Stanford checked in from the WWE studio. Scott Stanford introduced Booker T via Zoom. They cut to outside of Full Sail where William Regal confronted Pat McAfee, AJ Hawk, Darius Butler, and a few unnamed friends of McAfee. Regal reminded McAfee that his match with Cole is one-on-one and both men can’t receive help. McAfee made a snarky remarked and walked away. Back at the studio, Stanford cut to the Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross video package that aired this past Wednesday.

After the video, the panel gave their predictions for Lee vs. Kross. The panel then moved on to Shirai vs. Kai predictions. Scott Stanford then cut to an Imperium promo video that featured Walter, Marcel Barthel, and Fabien Aichner…

The show cut to Full Sail where entrances for the number one contenders match took place. Vic Joseph and Beth Phoenix were on commentary for the pre-show. Breezango made their entrance first and they didn’t do their goofy stripper entrance (though Dango was still swinging his Dango like a stripper)…

John’s Thoughts: Random aside, Joaquin Wilde came out wearing clubbing attire and some bling. It’s actually so refreshing these days not seeing DJZ keep Bromans alive. RIP Bro Mans and Bro Man Air Horn. Wilde looks pretty badass now.

1. “Breezango” Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. “Legado Del Fantasma” Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza to become number one contender to the NXT Tag Team Championships. Dango managed to dump most of his opponents out. Dango lifted up Wilde and gave Wilde a Razor’s edge on the pile of wrestlers outside. Dango tried to swing his Dango in front of Lorcan, but this led to a chop battle between Dango and Lorcan. They brawled to ringside. Mendoza hit Fandango with a beautiful Corkscrew Crossbody on the outside. Legado Del Fantasma hit Lorcan with a Russian Legsweep-Neckbreaker combo for a two count.

Wilde dominated Lorcan and Breeze with strikes. Burch tagged in and grounded Wilde with a missile dropkick. Burch set up Wilde in an electric chair but wilde escaped. Burch staggered Wilde with a headbutt. Lorcan and Burch hit Wilde with their hanging DDT combo. Mendoza broke up Lorcan’s pin. Dango slammed Mendoza to the mat. Dango caught Lorcan with a superkick. Breezango hitMendoza with their Surfboard-legdrop combination to give Breeze a two count on Mendoza.

Mendoza caught Breeze with a Spanish Fly. Wilde hit Breeze with a 450. Lorcan and Burch broke up the pin. Breeze caught Lorcan with a super model kick out of nowhere for the victory.

Breezango defeated Lorcan and Burch and Legado Del Fantasma via pinfall in 6:52.

John’s Thoughts: That was actually really entertaining for the time given, then it just ended abruptly because I assume this was just to counter AEW programming and they needed to fill time, ultimately to be cut short. Well, at least there’s some talent in the tag division, if only Breezango would reboot themselves. The other expected goal in that match was to protect Legado Del Fantasma, as expected. WWE has been doing a solid job booking Wilde and Mendoza perfectly as henchmen, but not making them cannon fodder henchmen.

An ad aired for WWE ice cream sandwiches…

Back at the WWE Studio, the panel made their predictions for the North American Championship Ladder Match. After the predictions, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong were shown strolling outside of Full Sail. The show then cut to an Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee hype package. Right after the panel made their Cole vs. McAfee predictions, Stanford ended the show to transition to the Takeover main show…

John’s Thoughts: As much as that match was cut for time, I’m totally fine with it if it keeps the length of the pointless pre-show short. Nobody needs one or two hour pre shows where the panel make their predictable kayfabe predictions. This was just fine.

Main Show

The NXT Takeover intro video played with Metallica’s Moth into Flame playing in the background…

The NXT Takeover XXX set had three giant X’s with pyro flame cannons shooting fire from the ground. No Mauro tonight. The commentary team was Beth Phoenix, Vic Joseph, and Corey Graves. Joseph and Graves were calling the action from in the arena…

1. Finn Balor vs. Timothy Thatcher. Balor timed his punch to happen right after the bell. Both men then rolled on the ground trading ground submissions. Joseph said it was unique to see Balor getting the upper hand at points given that Thatcher is a chain wrestling specialist. Thatcher got control after giving Balor a clubbing blow to the chest. Balor backdropped Thatcher and then gave Thatcher a few stiff boots. Balor went for a ground submission,but Thatcher managed to heel hook Balor. Balor tried to escape with a boot, but Thatcher yanked at the heel.

Balor adjusted and escaped by grabbing the bottom rope. Thatcher adjusted and locked Balor in a Bow and Arrow submission. Balor escaped by getting Thatcher’s to the mat for a two count. Thatcher worked on Balor with a Wishbone Submission. Balor gave Thatcher a boot, but Thatcher immediately went to knees to Balor’s kidneys. Balor got to his feet and got to a strike rally. Thatcher caught Balor’s arm and rolled him down into a Kimura. Thatcher transitioned to a Rings of Saturn for a bit, and immediately gave Balor a knee to the kidney.

Thatcher locked in a crossface, keeping Balor under control with knees to the lower back. Thatcher locked Balor in a Double chickenwing. Balor went for a bridge suplex pin. Thatcher kicked out while still holding the butterfly. Balor escaped with a front dropkick. Thatcher and Balor traded strong style strikes. Thatcher got Balor to the mat with a chest chop and Finn took Thatcher down with him with a Pele kick. Balor gave Thatcher a running chop. Thatcher blocked a sling blade with a clinch knee. Balor escaped Thatcher with a double stomp.

Balor and Thatcher traded counters with Balor ending in the submission. Balor hit Thatcher with a Reverse Front Suplex. Thatcher rolled aside to avoid the Coup De Grace. Joseph pointed out that Balor was selling the knee due to Thatcher’s focus on the ankle early in the match. Balor got to the rope, but Thatcher got more damage in with shortarm kicks. Thatcher kicked and Suplexed Balor. Balor rolled Thatcher to the mat for a pin. Thatcher kicked out, but Balor kept the seated Crossface locked in.

Thatcher got a hand under the arm of Balor to get into a ankle lock. Balor rolled through into a double stomp. Balor managed to hit Thatcher with the Coup De Grace. The commentators pointed out that Balor was still hobbling on his knee. Balor hit Thatcher with the 1916 (Bloody Sunday) for the victory.

Finn Balor defeated Timothy Thatcher via pinfall in 13:32.

Highlights from the match aired…

Sasha Banks and Bayley were shown in the crowd with face masks and their four belts. This was the the usual “guest” spot we get on Takeovers…

John’s Thoughts: Again, the Pseudo-MMA may not be for all, but I personally really like the practical style that happens in Thatcher matches. I know there’s still pro wrestling work going on, but as a martial arts and kickboxing practictioner myself, I like it when I can actually see moves that actually hurt as opposed to theatrics that I have to suspend my disbelief for. Another nice aspect of the match was the continuous injury threads, notably the Balor ankle “injury”. Balor was expected to win, given he’s the big name and former WWE champion. Thatcher has looked great in NXT, but has taken a few losses in a row. Hopefully this is one of his last losses and NXT eventually puts him in a position to win a feud.

A North American Championship Ladder Match hype package aired…

Entrances for the ladder match took place. Beth Phoenix noted that Priest’s gear is a homage to Scott Hall and Shawn Michaels. Johnny Gargano came out wearing what might have been Punisher themed gear. Bronson Reed has new upgraded music (you know you’re getting pushed when they take away the royalty free music away from ya). Beth pointed out Reed’s gear was an homage to Bam Bam Bigelow.

Corey Graves said Grimes has a shallow gene pool and said that Grimes may have a moonshine distillery. Velveteen Dream came out wearing a bath robe and a Scott Steiner-like chain mail head gear…

2. Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Velveteen Dream in a Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Championship. Grimes was quickly disposed off by strikes from Reed and Priest. Reed and Priest tried to brawl, but Dream shoved Reed into Reed. Dream hit everyone with signature moves. Reed ended up hitting Priest with a Fisherman Suplex. Dream tossed Reed to ringside. Priest and Dream tried to climb for the belt, but Grimes shoved Dream and Priest off to separate ladders. Grimes tried to climb two ladders, but Priest and Dream pulled Grimes into the splits.

Dream gave Priest a lariat to the outside. Dream and Gargano used a ladder to take down Grimes. Reed knocked down Gargano and Priest under the ladder and gave the ladder a senton. Grimes gave Reed a superman forearm. Reed gave Grimes an inside out lariat. Gargano tried to quickly climb up a ladder reed was setting up. Reed tried to power bomb Gargano but Gargano escaped not only Reed, but Priest. Reed and Priest got control of Gargano. Dream and Grimes tripped Reed and Priest up.

Gargano ordered Dream and Grimes to take care of the big men. Dream and Grimes caught Gargano climbing up the ladder and made him come down. Dream and Gargano used ladders to pin down Priest and Reed. Gargano chucked a laddder at dream in the corner. Priest choved a ladder into Gargano. Grimes put a Ladder on top of the three men in the corner. Reed gave Grimes an atomic drop on the ladders and people in the corner. Reed splashed the pile of ladders and people in the corner. Reed hit the pile of people in the corner with a Tower of Doom power bomb.

Gargano set up a ladder, but Reed was standing. Grimes scaled the ladder after Reed grabbed Gargano. Priest yanked Grimes to the top rope. All of the men fell with Priest getting to the top of the ladder. Dream punched Priest in the back and dragged him back down. Beth noted that Priest has a height advantage in the match. Priest tripped Dream off the ladder with a Beautiful Disaster kick to Dream’s calf. Gargano caught Priest with a superkick while Preist went for a springboard cannonball.

Reed tried to use the ladder as a weapon wrapped around his neck like a hellicopter. Gargano gave Reed a One Final Beat into the ladder. Gargano dumped Dream outside and hit Reed iwth a suicide dive. Grimes hit Gargano with a Spanish Fly Power Slam. Dream hit Grimes and Gargano with a dive. Reed hit the three men outside with a suicide dive. Grimes recovered and brought a ladder into the ring, where Priest was. Priest punched the tall ladder into Grimes.

Priest ran over the top of the ladder bridge he set up for a Shelton Benjamin-like ladder-running Tope Con Hilo. Cameron tried to scale the ladder, but Candice LeRae ran out to pull Grimes down. Graves joked “Maybe Candice wants directions to the Moon”. LeRae gave Grimes a series of chops and punches. Gargano hit Grimes with a ladder to the face. Gargano helped up LeRae to hit Grimes with a huracanrana which made him land on the wrestlers at ringside. Gargano and Reed climbed to the top of the ladder, with Reed knocking Gargano down.

Reed kept fending off Gargano. LeRae got to the top of the ladder and swatted the title away from Reed. Reed let LeRae piggy back on his back (for safety) and then gave Gargano a diving splash from the top of the ladder. Reed and Priest climbed to the top of one ladder while Grimes climbed to the top of a taller ladder. Reed shoved down Grimes’s ladder, but Grimes jumped to the smaller ladder. Grimes knocked down Priest and avoided a kick from Dream, tangling Dream in a ladder.

Dream avoided a battering ram ladder from Grimes. Dream softened up Grimes with strikes and laid him on a ladder bridge he set up. Dream climbed to the top of an adjacent ladder and was going for a Purple Rainmaker on Grimes, but then noticed he could go for the belt. Priest knocked Dream down. Priest got down and chokeslammed the recovered Reed. Grimes came out of nowhere and hit Priest with a Cave In.

Joseph wondered if Grimes was going to the moon. Grimes and Gargano climbed up adjacent ladders. Gargano then Sunset Bombed Grimes into the ladder bridge (which looked scary). Gargano caught Priest with a Gamengiri. Dream was taken down with a superkick. Gargano tried to One Final Beat Dream, but Dream countered into a Dream Valley Driver onto Priest, who was on a ladder bridged at ringside. Dream got to the top of a ladder and was dumped 6 feet into the crowd area onto some tables and production people at ringside.

Reed tried to climb to the top, but was dumpped off the ladder by Grimes. Gargano chased Grimes to the top and knocked him off the ladder. Priest prevented Gargano from getting the title. Gargano almost got the title because he unhooked it. Priest knocked Gargano off the ladder and took the unhooked title to pick up the win.

Damian Priest defeated Johnny Gargano, Cameron Grimes, Bronson Reed, and Velveteen Dream in 21:24.

Highlights from the match aired…

John’s Thoughts: The match started off with your usual formula indie spots that you would expect in a ladder match, but I think the match got more creative once it past about 8 minutes or so. Each man played to their style and strength to add unique aspects to the match, keeping it from just looking like a bunch of spots for no rhyme. Each person gained from this match in some way and it looked nice for them going all out in the end to get that gold. Grimes in particular continues to show that he can elevate the end of his matches to upper-card levels with his solid work and intensity. Hopefully they flip the serious switch on him someday because the guy is way too talented to stay as a comedy goofball (and given the plot armor that Grimes seems to carry from NXT creative, I have a feeling they see big things for him down the road too). Good match and I can see everyone in this match being potential opponents for Priest in upcoming months until he drops the title.

Corey Graves thanked Metallica for providing the song “Moth into Flame” as the theme song for Takeover XXX…

A hype package aired for the Pat McAfee vs. Adam Cole match…