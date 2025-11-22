Wrestling Revolver and Arrival Wrestling “WrestleKombat” results (11/21): Vetter’s review of Myron Reed vs. Jordan Oliver for the Revolver Championship, Krule vs. Bear Bronson in a Kaiju Deathmatch

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Revolver and Arrival Wrestling “WrestleKombat”

Streamed on Triller+

November 21, 2025, in Newark, New Jersey, at Heart Ballroom

This is a small, dark room, and the crowd was maybe 150. The ring is lit okay but the fans are in the shadows. The hard camera must be on a second level because it’s really looking down into the ring. Bork Torkleson and Emil Jay provided commentary.

* I don’t think there are any new faces for me in the lineup, but I’ll add that most of these Revolver guys are based in Indiana or Ohio and I’m betting for many of them, it is their New Jersey debut.

1. Ace Austin vs. Ryan Clancy. This is a first-time-ever meeting. They shook hands before locking up. Standing switches early on, and Ryan hit a knee drop to the sternum. Ace hit a dropkick and applied a leg lock around the neck as they fought on the mat. Clancy hit a running neckbreaker and a running clothesline at 3:30, then his Russian Leg Sweep for a nearfall. Ace hit his own Russian Leg Sweep. Ace hit a Gutwrench Powerbomb for a nearfall at 6:00. They traded some rollups for nearfalls. They got up and traded forearm strikes.

Clancy caught him with his Picture Perfect dropkick for a nearfall, but Ace grabbed the ropes at 8:30. Ryan went for a half-crab but Ace kicked free. Clancy applied a front guillotine choke, but Ace flipped him over and got a believable nearfall. Ace nailed The Fold (running Blockbuster) out of nowhere for the pin. That was a really strong opener. Emil joked that because Ace came out to Linkin Park, he would win, and that turned out to be true!

Ace Austin defeated Ryan Clancy at 9:36.

2. Bigg Pound vs. Jeffrey John vs. CPA vs. Jodi Aura vs. Smiley vs. Juni Underwood in a scramble match. I’ve seen Jodi a few times in HOG; with his long black trench coat, he always makes me think of Marvel’s Blade. I’ve seen Smiley a few times; he is a bit heavy and wears a yellow mask. Everyone traded some chops early on. Pound (think a young John Tenta) removed his shirt to reveal his ‘physique,’ earning a “holy shit!” chant. CPA removed his button-down shirt… but of course had another one on underneath. John hit some quick kicks on CPA. Smiley hit a Lionsault on John for a nearfall at 3:00. Juni did some weird dancing, but then he hit a brainbuster on Smiley.

Jodi hit a doublestomp on Juni’s back on a leapfrog, and that popped the crowd. Jodi laid in some chops on Pound; Pound fired back with a sidewalk slam on Jodi. Pound’s chest was already raw and red. Jodi hit a flying kick on Juni. He nailed a spin kick on Pound at 6:30 and was the lone man standing. CPA set up for the 1099 (comedy 619), but he was cut off. Pound hit a Black Hole Slam on Smiley. John hit a top-rope flying stunner on Pound. CPA hit the 1099 on John and peeled off another shirt. He hit the Numbers Cruncher (DVD) on John, but Jeffrey rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned.

Juni hit a swinging sideslam on CPA for a nearfall. Jodi hit a kip-up stunner for a nearfall. Smiley hit a standing powerbomb and a DDT on Aura for a believable nearfall at 9:30; I thought that was it. Smiley flew off the ropes, but Pound turned it into a powerbomb for a nearfall, as everyone else jumped in for the save. Pound clotheslined two guys to the floor. In the ring, Pound hit a Pounce that sent Juni to the floor onto everyone. Pound went to the top rope and hit a somersault splash onto everyone at 12:00! In the ring, Smiley hit a top-rope moonsault to pin Pound!

Smiley defeated Bigg Pound, Jeffrey John, CPA, Jodi Aura, and Juni Underwood in a scramble match at 12:34.

3. BDE vs. Chris Danger for the Remix Title. Both of these guys are YouTube stars, and of course, BDE just fought AJ Francis on TNA last week. BDE came out first, and he dove to the floor on Danger as Chris approached. BDE hit a couple more dives. They fought on the floor. Danger hit him with some chair shots to the back, and the crowd chanted profanities at Chris. In the ring, BDE missed a springboard back elbow at 4:00. Danger hit some running Penalty Kicks and was in charge. BDE hit a splash in the corner, then an Os Cutter at 7:00.

BDE accidentally hit the ref! Danger hit an Eat D’Feat for a visual pin; a second ref slid in and made a two-count. Danger intentionally struck that ref from behind, and the crowd loudly booed. BDE hit a running knee for a nearfall at 8:30. BDE missed a move off the top rope; Danger hit a low blow punt kick, and a second Eat D’Feat for the pin! New champion! The crowd was into this a lot more than I was; if these two weren’t ‘famous,’ it would have been viewed as rather sub-par.

Chris Danger defeated BDE to win the Revolver Remix Title at 9:31.

4. Alan Angels vs. Damian Chambers vs. Crash Jaxon. No Kayla Kassidy with Chambers tonight. Angels and Chambers immediately attacked the bigger Jaxon. Crash hit a Pounce that dropped Angels. Crash hit a T-Bone suplex on Angels, then a uranage on Chambers for a nearfall at 2:00. Alan hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip on Jaxon, and he tied up Chambers on the mat. Alan dove through the ropes onto Crash; Chambers then hit a flip dive to the floor onto both men. In the ring, Chambers hit a neckbreaker over his knee on Angels at 4:00.

Angels got underneath Jaxon in the corner and hit a powerbomb for a nearfall, but Chambers hit a moonsault to break up the pin. Crash flipped Chambers in the air, but Damian turned it into an X-Factor! Chambers slammed Angels onto Jaxon and got a nearfall at 7:00. Alan and Chambers traded some chops and forearm strikes, then stereo clotheslines. Jaxon hit a double clothesline to drop them both. Jaxon hit a running buttbump in the corner on Chambers. Chambers and Angels hit stereo superkicks on Jaxon, but Angels hit a series of half-nelson suplexes on Chambers at 9:30. We had a tower spot, but Jaxon walked away from the corner and hit an Electric Chair, dropping both to the mat! Emil said he’s never seen that move before. We lost the signal from the building for more than a minute. Luckily we got it back just before the match ended. Almost immediately, Alan hit an Angel’s Wings (swinging X-Factor) for the pin.

Alan Angels defeated Crash Jaxon and Damian Chambers at 12:31.

5. Steve Maclin vs. Kevin Blackwood for the TNA International Title. This also is a first-time-ever match. Maclin carried his TNA International Title, but it wasn’t supposed to be on the line. Kevin got on the mic and pointed it out and challenged him to put it on the line! Maclin accepted. They immediately tied each other up on the mat; Maclin has a size advantage, but Blackwood has some strength, too. Steve backed him into the corner and hit some chops. They fought to the floor at 2:00 and traded more chops. Blackwood hit a running Mafia Kick as Maclin was seated in a chair. They got back into the ring, and Kevin hit a snap suplex for a one-count at 3:30.

Blackwood suplexed Maclin into the corner and got a nearfall, then he tied up Steve’s legs on the mat. Steve hit a back suplex at 7:00, and they were both down. Steve fired up and hit some clotheslines, then a Thesz Press and some punches, then a short-arm clothesline and a running knee, then a second-rope flying knee drop for a nearfall. Kevin hit a missile dropkick at 9:00, then a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Maclin dove through the ropes and crashed onto Kevin. In the ring, he hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. Maclin switched to a Boston Crab, and Kevin teased tapping out, but he crawled to the ropes at 10:30. Blackwood trapped Maclin’s head in the corner and kicked him in the face.

Kevin hit a second-rope back suplex, but Maclin popped up and hit another neckbreaker over his knee. He finally went for a cover and got a nearfall at 13:00. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then open-hand slaps to the face. They got to their feet and increased the speed and intensity of the blows. Maclin hit another back suplex. Blackwood hit a Helluva Kick, then a top-rope doublestomp on Maclin, who was standing on the apron! They got back into the ring, where Kevin hit a brainbuster for a nearfall, and they were both down at 15:00. This has been really sharp. Kevin hit a spin kick, but Maclin hit a hard clothesline. He tied Kevin in the Tree of Woe and hit the spear to the exposed ribs, then the double-arm DDT for the pin. That was really good, but when they put the title on the line, it was clear he was winning.

Steve Maclin defeated Kevin Blackwood at 16:12.

* Maclin got on the mic and noted he used to live nearby, and he said he will never change where he came from.

* The intermission went 15 minutes. Unusual for them… no match during the break, just a screen with the show title.

6. “Latinos Most Wanted” Koda Hernandez and Sabin Gauge vs. “Tye or Dye” KJ Reynolds and Ryan Matthias vs. “Top Team” Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas vs. “Above The Rest” Gabriel Skye and Ikuro Kwon in a four-way for the Revolver Tag Team Titles. I’ll reiterate that LMW are from Chicago, ToD are from Michigan, and TT are from Georgia, so these guys are road warriors. Matthias (think long-haired Peter Avalon) and Gauge opened. ToD worked over LMW in their corner. Kwon hit a snap German Suplex that popped the crowd. Kwon flipped Skye onto an opponent for a nearfall at 2:00. Top Team hit some quick team moves on Skye. Sabin hit a Hidden Blade forearm strike.

Koda flipped Sabin onto Matthias for a nearfall at 4:00. ToD went to the top rope, but Skye hit a double-noggin-knocker. We had a chicken fight with Skye and Lucas trading punches. Everyone began hitting top-rope splashes in rapid-fire order. Kwon monkey-flipped Yaki into Skye, who hit a jumping knee strike. Sabin hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall at 7:30. Reynolds hit a Sliced Bread for a nearfall. LMW hit a modified Magic Killer. Top Team hit a team stunner. Yaki hit an assisted Canadian Destroyer. Top Team hit stereo dives to the floor at 9:30.

Everyone was brawling on the floor. Sabin went into the second deck! Yaki followed him! They fought on a landing, and Yaki hit a Spanish Fly about 15-18 feet down onto the other six at 11:00, earning a “holy shit!” chant. They switched to an “All these guys!” chant. KJ Reynolds was in the balcony, and he flipped over the guardrail and splashed onto seven guys on the floor! In the ring, Koda hit a Death Valley Driver to pin Reynolds. That was an absolute blast.

“Latinos Most Wanted” Koda Hernandez and Sabin Gauge defeated “Tye or Dye” KJ Reynolds and Ryan Matthias, “Top Team” Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas, and “Above The Rest” Gabriel Skye and Ikuro Kwon in a four-way to retain the Revolver Tag Team Titles at 13:12.

* I gotta insert something here. I’m familiar with all these wrestlers. But it’s been cool to hear GCW and East Coast-based commentator Emil Jay see LMW, Tye or Die, and Damian Chambers for the first time, while also Bork saying it was his first time seeing Above the Rest and Top Team. Just really cool to hear their instant reaction as these wrestlers made a first impression.

7. Myron Reed (w/Killer Kelly) vs. Jordan Oliver for the Revolver Title. When I first saw Reed and Oliver years ago, they were teaming in MLW! Bork noted this match might be the one where he and Emil aren’t united in who they are cheering for, as the East Coast Ace isn’t a regular in Revolver. Kelly got on the mic and gave the intro, but the crowd loudly booed her. Standing switches and a feeling-out process early on, and Oliver unloaded some forearm strikes, and he hit his twisting crossbody block at 2:00. Oliver hit a uranage and a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. Kelly hopped on the apron to provide a distraction.

Reed hit some kicks to the back and a leg drop as Oliver was in the ropes for a nearfall at 4:00. Kelly choked Oliver as Myron distracted the ref. The ref saw it and ejected her! Oliver fired up and hit a series of chops. Myron hit a superkick at 7:00; Oliver hit a dropkick. Reed hit a Stundog Millionaire. Oliver hit a Mafia Kick. He hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 9:00. Reed put Oliver’s feet on the top rope and hit a Flatliner for a nearfall. Oliver hit a second-rope Falcon Arrow for a nearfall, and he locked in a Boston Crab at 11:30.

They suplexed each other over the top rope, and Oliver hit a brainbuster on the floor at 13:00! In the ring, Oliver hit the Acid Bomb and went for the pin, but Killer Kelly returned and hit the ref to stomp him from counting. She swung a title belt at Oliver but missed. Oliver hit a stunner on Kelly! Myron hit a 450 Splash on Oliver for a nearfall! Myron went for a sleeper, but Oliver flipped over to get a nearfall. Myron nailed Flame On, his stunner from the apron to the floor. Myron went for a springboard move, but Oliver caught him with a superkick. Oliver went for a second Acid Bomb, but Reed got a rollup. They traded rollups. Kelly struck Oliver with the title belt! Reed applied the sleeper, but Oliver was already knocked out. The ref checked Jordan and called for the bell. That was really, really good.

Myron Reed defeated Jordan Oliver to retain the Revolver Title at 17:18.

8. Bear Bronson vs. Krule in a Kaiju Death Match. Plastic containers and bundles of light tubes were set up in the corners of the ring. Basic brawling early on. Krule whipped Bronson into a bundle of light tubes in the corner at 3:30, and Bear’s back was immediately all cut up. Yeah, this type of match isn’t for me. They went to the floor, and Krule whipped Bronson into rows of chairs. They brawled up the stairs and onto the balcony at 7:30, and they teased, throwing each other over the guardrail, but of course, headed back down the stairs. They got back into the ring at 10:00, but Bear dove through the ropes onto Krule.

Back in the ring, they began whacking each other with light tubes, and I’ve lost interest. Bear set up a plastic table in the corner; those don’t break, right? Well, it bent in half. Krule hit a chokeslam for a nearfall at 14:00. Krule shoved him off the ropes and onto the plastic table in the middle of the ring at 16:30. They whacked each other over the head with light tubes, and Bronson hit a Black Hole Slam for a believable nearfall. Krule hit a chokeslam over his knee, but Bronson immediately kicked out at 19:30. Krule hit his faceplant slam for a nearfall. Bronson was really cut up. Alan Angels jumped in the ring, put a bundle of light tubes next to Krule’s head, and hit a spin kick to make them shatter and explode. Alan hit the Angel’s Wings; the ring was covered in debris. Bear hit Krule with more light tubes, then the Choke Bomb onto a bundle of light tubes for the pin. An acquired taste.

Bear Bronson defeated Krule in a Kaiju Death match at 25:07.

Final Thoughts: A lot to like here. Oliver-Myron was really, really good, and their familiarity showed. That takes best. But that four-way tag was really strong, and as I noted, it featured a lot of teams that likely had never met before. And it wasn’t just the big spots from the balcony to the floor — Top Team, Above the Rest, and Latinos Most Wanted are all really good, and Tye or Dye are newer but are fun to watch. Blackwood-Maclin was really sharp. Clancy-Aries was really good, too.

The scramble was indy-riffic in a bad way; certainly not one of my favorite scrambles; the comedy didn’t work for me in that one. I’ve seen Danger and BDE go against trained wrestlers before, and the matches were fine. Their match here showed that neither is a ‘ring general ‘; neither was able to cohesively make it quite work. But as I noted, the crowd was into it. Notably missing was a good women’s match.