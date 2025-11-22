House of Glory “Return to the Windy City” results (11/21): Vetter’s review of Charles Mason vs. Cedric Alexander for the HOG Title, Indi Hartwell vs. Shotzi Blackheart for the HOG Women’s Title, Tyler Breeze vs. Amazing Red

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor

House of Glory “Return to the Windy City”

November 21, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois, at Logan Square Auditorium

Streamed on the TrillerTV+

This is a ballroom and one of my favorite venues for indy shows. The crowd was maybe 250-300, and I don’t doubt it was a sellout. Jason Solomon and Shaun Prez provide commentary. Solomon noted this was the third trip to Chicago this year. I want to add that HOG does a fantastic job of mixing in replays in the live action; not many indies do it this well.

* Sam Leterna was in the ring to warm up the crowd. Joe Alonzo hit the ring and ordered her to leave, and he was loudly booed. He dubbed himself the “king of Chicago.” Joe was livid that he wasn’t on the poster, and he demanded that someone come out and apologize to him. Out of the back came… Zilla Fatu! The crowd chanted, “You f—ed up!” at Alonzo. Zilla got on the mic and said, “This is my backyard,” and “I’m feeling Ucey.” Joe responded about how Zilla is “just a prison inmate number!” and the crowd reacted to that. Joe hit a low blow before the bell!

1. Zilla Fatu vs. Joe Alonzo for the HOG Crown Jewel Title. Joe hit some blows and got a quick rollup. Solomon believes Joe had something in his tights, too. Zilla hit an overhead belly-to-belly suplex, then some chops in the corner. Solomon wondered why Alonzo would say those things to Zilla. Joe hit a superkick. He hit a running knee from the apron to the floor at 3:00, and they fought at ringside. Back in the ring, Alonzo stomped on Zilla and kept him grounded, as Fatu was selling a hand injury. Alonzo dove through the ropes and crashed onto Zilla, with them both slamming against the guardrail.

Back in the ring, Zilla hit a Samoan Drop at 5:30, and Solomon just confirmed it’s a sellout crowd. Zilla hit some shoulder tackles. Zilla hit a frog splash. Alonzo ducked a Samoan Spike, and he hit a Nemeth-style leaping inverted DDT for a nearfall at 7:00. Zilla hit an Irish Whip, then he nailed the leaping Samoan Spike for the pin. Good opener; Zilla is a beast, and Alonzo got in just enough offense to look competitive.

Zilla Fatu defeated Joe Alonzo to retain the HOG Crown Jewel Title at 7:22.

2. Daron Richardson vs. Angel Jacquez vs. KB Prime vs. Davey Bang vs. JJ Doze vs. Gringo Loco for the HOG Cruiserweight Title. Angel once again came out with people holding full-length mirrors so he could stare at his physique, just like the Narcissist Lex Luger. My first time seeing KB Prime, and Solomon said it’s his main HOG show debut. He’s a Black man with short, curly hair and a mustache. Loco came out last and got a big pop. (So, we have just two Chicago guys in Loco and Bang, to go with four HOG New York guys). No tags; everyone brawled at the bell. Loco hit a handspring-back-elbow on Daron (think Velveteen Dream.) Loco hit a split-legged moonsault on Daron at 2:30.

Bang hit a huracanrana on Loco. Prime hit a delayed vertical suplex on Bang. Doze battled Daron. Angel hit a back-body drop on Daron at 4:30, then a delayed vertical suplex on Prime for a nearfall. Angel clotheslined Bang, and he posed in the corner. Bang dove through the ropes. Doze dove through the ropes at 7:00; luckily, they caught him before he landed on the top of his head. Prime powerbombed Daron onto everyone, then Prime dove onto everyone. In the ring, Loco hit a Spanish Fly on Bang, then Loco hit a flip dive to the floor on everyone at 8:30. This has been wild.

Angel and Doze brawled up onto the entrance stage. Angel nailed a Gorilla Press, tossing JJ onto four guys below. That’s some insane power. In the ring, Angel hit a jumping knee to Doze’s chest. Angel hit a Torture Rack-into-a-powerbomb for a nearfall. Bang suplexed Prime, and Loco hit a moonsault on Prime. Bang hit a pop-up dropkick on Loco. Doze hit a Lungblower on Bang at 11:00, then a springboard 450 Splash. Daron choked Doze, and Doze tapped out. That was a very good scramble.

Daron Richardson defeated Angel Jacquez, KB Prime, Davey Bang, JJ Doze, and Gringo Loco to retain the HOG Cruiserweight Title at 11:23.

3. Indi Hartwell vs. Shotzi Blackheart for the HOG Women’s Title. Shotzi was at MLW in South Carolina 24 hours ago. Shotzi charged from behind but fell through the ropes; Indi followed her to the floor and they brawled at ringside. They went past the guardrail and into the crowd. They returned to ringside and traded chops, and Shotzi shoved Indi into the ring post. They got in the ring and we had a bell at 1:42 to officially begin! Shotzi hit a 619 around the ring post, then a senton for a nearfall. She applied a modified Tarantula in the ropes. She hit another senton for a nearfall at 3:00. She hit a snap suplex and remained in control.

They traded forearm strikes and Indi hit a Spinebuster at 5:30. Shotzi hit a twisting neckbreaker and applied a Cattle Mutilation. Indi hit a top-rope elbow drop. Indi couldn’t hit her Hurts Donut finisher. Indi hit a top-rope superplex at 8:30, but she missed a top-rope elbow drop. Shotzi hit a top-rope senton splash for the pin! New champion! That was a really strong match.

Shotzi Blackheart defeated Indi Hartwell to win the HOG Women’s Title at 8:49/official time of 7:07.

4. Amazing Red vs. Tyler Breeze. A first-time-ever match; Breeze came out to his WWE theme, which popped Solomon. Red wore his black gear that looks like he works as a mechanic (I prefer the red-and-black with flames he wore a week ago). We got a “both these guys!” chant at the bell and they shook hands before locking up. Some faster reversals, and Breeze fell backwards to avoid a superkick at 2:00. They traded shoulder blocks and Breeze dropped him with a forearm, then he stomped on Red in the corner. Breeze looks like he could step right back into WWE without having missed a beat.

They fought to the floor, and Breeze dropped him throat-first on the guardrail. They got back into the ring and traded punches; Solomon reiterated that these two have a combined 45 years of ring experience. Red nailed his flip dive through the ropes, with him rolling over the guardrail and landing in the crowd at 6:00. In the ring, Tyler hit an enzuigiri in the corner. Red hit his own tornado kick to the head for a nearfall. Red couldn’t hit the Code Red, but he hit some punches in the corner. Breeze trapped the head in the corner and kicked Red in the face and got a nearfall at 8:00.

Red avoided the Supermodel Kick, and he hit an enzuigiri; Breeze hit a clothesline, but Red hit a spin kick, and they were both down. Red went to the top rope but Breeze dropkicked him and hit a DDT as Red was still on the top turnbuckle. Daron Richardson emerged from the back and was booed. He distracted Red. Breeze hit a Supermodel Kick! Red hit a second-rope twisting Flatliner, then a frog splash for the pin. A sharp match.

Amazing Red defeated Tyler Breeze at 11:30.

* Richardson immediately jumped into the ring and attacked Red, and was loudly booed. Daron tried to recruit Tyler to help him beat up Red, but Breeze left. Daron turned around and was attacked by Red, with Red hitting a decapitating clothesline, then a top-rope doublestomp.

5. Mustafa Ali vs. Marcus Mathers. Three kids from Ali’s training school joined him at ringside; they all looked like teens to me. Solomon noted that Bayley was just at the training center this week and worked with the graduates. A lockup to open. They worked over each other’s left arm, and Ali knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. They sped it up and got some quick one-counts. Mathers applied an ankle lock at 2:30. Ali hit a huracanrana and kipped to his feet, and that got a big pop. Mathers dragged him to the mat by his hair and stomped on him and got booed! Ali hit some loud chops.

Marcus hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 5:30, and he applied a rear-naked choke on the mat. He hit a top-rope twisting crossbody block for a nearfall at 7:30. He hit a clothesline and a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Ali hit his own sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 9:30. Ali hit his rolling stunner and a standing moonsault for a nearfall, then a delayed vertical suplex. He missed a 450 Splash, but he got a backslide for a nearfall. Mathers hit his Ospreay-style heel hook kick to the face, then a Crucifix Driver, and he applied a Rings of Saturn at 12:00. Ali eventually got a foot on the ropes.

They traded forearm strikes while fighting on the apron, and Ali hit a leaping piledriver on the apron at 13:30! Ali pushed him into the ring and got a pinfall, but the ref saw Mathers had a foot on the ropes and waved it off. Mathers hit a Pedigree for a nearfall. Ali hit a Sunset Bomb out of the corner, then he nailed a top-rope 450 Splash for the pin. That was a sharp, sharp match.

Mustafa Ali defeated Marcus Mathers at 15:58.

* Ali got on the mic and put over Mathers. He pointed out the three kids who just graduated from the Chicago Wrestling Center. (Seriously, does anyone cut a better babyface promo on the indy scene than Ali?)

6. “The Rascalz” Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz vs. “The Mane Event” Jay Lyons and Midas Black. Midas and Zachary opened. Wentz hit a second-rope corkscrew splash for a nearfall. Lyons battled Dez. Wentz hit a Bronco Buster on Midas and got a nearfall at 3:00. Lyons got back in and hit an Exploder Suplex on Xavier and a spinning uranage on Wentz for a nearfall at 4:30, and he kept Zachary grounded. Wentz hit a jumping knee to Midas’ forehead. Dez got a hot tag and hit a running neckbreaker on Dezmond; Dez hit a basement dropkick to Lyons’ spine, then a Meteora for a nearfall at 7:00.

Dez shoved Wentz during a standing moonsault for a nearfall on Lyons. Wentz came off the top rope, but Midas caught him with a European Uppercut. Suddenly, everyone was down, and we got a “Tag team wrestling!” chant. Midas put Dez in an ankle lock, and Lyons put Wentz in a Lion Tamer, but the Rascalz worked together to reach the ropes at 10:00. Wentz hit a superkick and a doublestomp on Lyons, with Xavier getting the pin! A good match, but I didn’t sense that it was the finisher. Solomon said that’s a huge defeat for TME, after losing their tag title belts to the Hardys.

“The Rascalz” Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz defeated “The Mane Event” Jay Lyons and Midas Black at 10:47.

7. Charles Mason vs. Cedric Alexander for the HOG World Title. Mason wore a white-and-beige suit today and, of course, was loudly booed. Standing switches to open. Cedric hit a Lionsault at 2:00 and a running penalty kick for a nearfall. He opened Mason’s shirt and chopped the bare chest. Cedric set up for a dive, but Mason sprayed liquid in Alexander’s eyes, hit a DDT on the apron, and kicked him to the floor at 4:30. He tied a shirt around Cedric’s neck and tied him to the ring post and chopped him.

They got back into the ring and traded chops at 8:30. Mason applied a standing sleeper, but Cedric hit a headbutt to escape. Cedric hit a snap German Suplex at 10:30, then another, and a basement dropkick to the back. He dove through the ropes onto Mason. In the ring, he nailed a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Cedric nailed a running powerbomb for a nearfall, and they were both down at 13:00. Mason hit his Meteora in the corner and a rolling Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. They got up and traded more forearm strikes.

Cedric hit a snap Dragon Suplex at 15:30. Mason hit a chokeslam for a nearfall. Mason applied a sleeper, but Cedric used his feet to push off the corner and flip over to get a nearfall. Cedric hit a brainbuster, and he applied a crossface; Mason rolled over and got a nearfall. Mason hit a low blow uppercut with the ref out of position! Mason hit a Gotch-style Tombstone Piledriver for the tainted pin. The crowd booed that outcome.

Charles Mason defeated Cedric Alexander to retain the HOG World Title at 17:45.

Final Thoughts: A really strong show and a lot to like here. Ali-Mathers was fantastic and earned best match. Red-Breeze was good for second. I’ll narrowly go with the main event for third, but I’ll reiterate that was a top-notch scramble that takes honorable mention. I really like the HOG roster, and they used some of the best from the Chicago scene to round out the show and create some new matchups.