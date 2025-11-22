AEW Full Gear “Tailgate Brawl” pre-show results: El Sky Team vs. Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, and Hechicero for the CMLL Trios Titles, Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall vs. RPG Vice

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision – Full Gear “Tailgate Brawl” Pre-Show

Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center

Simulcast live November 22, 2025, on TNT and HBO Max

Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness were on commentary. Ring announcer Arkady Aura delivered the introductions while the wrestlers made their entrances for the opening match…

1. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. “The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd in a four-way tag match for $200,000. Dalton Castle sat in on commentary and was a cheerleader for the Outrunners. Ace Austin came out with Robinson and Gunn, but he didn’t accompany them to ringside. Big Bill booted Magnum off the apron before a commercial break. [C]

Caster and Bowens set up for Scissor Me Timbers, but Keith cut it off, which led to boos from the crowd. Caster and Bowens were about to do a scissors handshake when Bill broke that up. Robinson rolled up Bowens and pinned him.

Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn defeated Max Caster and Anthony Owens, Big Bill and Bryan Keith, and “The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd in a four-way tag match in 7:30 to win $200,000.

Powell’s POV: The fake prize money is so ridiculous that it actually lessens my interest in the matches where it’s used. The only thing of note in this match is that they are teasing that Caster and Bowens are getting closer to performing their Acclaimed moves again, and the fans want to see it if this live crowd is any indication.

A Full Gear video package aired… Schiavone hyped that the pay-per-view is available for $39.99 for HBO Max subscribers…

Powell’s POV: I’ve watched the last two AEW pay-per-views on HBO Max and give it a big thumbs up. The picture is great, and I’ve had no streaming issues. My only criticism is that the closed captioning hasn’t worked.

Paul Wight made his entrance and joined the broadcast team… [C]

Samoa Joe delivered a promo while standing in front of a group of men who wore “Opps Dojo” t-shirts and stood with their arms crossed. Joe said he would be walking to the ring with a movement and an army behind him. Joe said Hangman Page would learn what the movement truly encapsulates…

2. Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall (w/The Rizzler, Big Justice) vs. Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero. Don Callis sat in on commentary.