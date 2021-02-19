What's happening...

WWE 205 Live preview: Eight-man tag and a singles match announced for tonight’s show

February 19, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.

-Mansoor, Curt Stallion, Jake Atlas, and Ashante Adonis vs. Matt Martel, Chase Parker, Samir Singh, and Sunil Singh in an eight-man tag match.

-August Grey vs. Ariya Daivari.

Powell’s POV: 205 Live streams tonight on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net staffer Anish V’s reviews are typically available shortly after the show along with his audio reviews

