06/09 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 211): Trevor Murdoch discusses the NWA Alwayz Ready PPV, his relationship with trainer Harley Race, his career plans, his time as a bar and grill owner

June 9, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Trevor Murdoch discussing Saturday’s NWA Alwayz Ready PPV and his match with Aron Stevens, his relationship with his trainer Harley Race, his career plans, his time as a bar and grill owner, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 211) and guest Trevor Murdoch.

