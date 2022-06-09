AEW Dynamite rating and viewership for the show that determined the AEW entrant in the Interim AEW Championship match

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 939,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 969,000 viewership total from last week.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished first in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.34 rating, down from last week’s 0.40 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.52 rating on USA Network. Dynamite ran opposite the NBA Finals, which delivered a 3.65 rating and 11.522 million viewers for ABC. Given the competition, AEW should be pleased with how they fared on Wednesday. They will not have NBA competition again until the fall. The June 11, 2021 edition of Dynamite on TNT delivered 487,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The episode aired on a Friday night due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA playoffs.