WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The updated lineup for Friday’s Fox show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Sheamus and Butch for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

-Kurt Angle’s birthday celebration

-Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi

Powell’s POV: Drew McIntyre was originally scheduled to team with Sheamus. McIntyre announced on Monday that he will not be medically cleared to wrestle. WWE announced Butch as McIntyre’s replacement during Monday’s Raw. Friday will be Angle’s 54th birthday and the show will held in his hometown. Ronda Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez will be in the respective corners of Baszler and Shotzi. Smackdown will be live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. May same audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).