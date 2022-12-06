NXT live coverage, AEW Dark, NXT poll results, Nick Bockwinkel, Dennis Stamp, Jimmy Del Ray

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes the final push for Saturday’s NXT Deadline premium live event. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a majority B grade from 52 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 22 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-The late Nick Bockwinkel was born on December 6, 1934. He died on November 14, 2015 at age 80.

-The late Dennis Stamp was born on December 6, 1946. He went to that big trampoline in the sky following a cancer battle at age 70 on March 13, 2017.

-The late Jimmy Del Ray (David Ferrier) died of a heart attack on December 6, 2014 at age 52.