What's happening...

12/05 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: The Usos vs. Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Cross vs. Alexa Bliss in a Triple Threat qualifier, Asuka vs. Bayley vs. Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat qualifier, Austin Theory vs. Mustafa Ali for the U.S. Title

December 5, 2022

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw featuring Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Cross vs. Alexa Bliss in a Triple Threat qualifier, Asuka vs. Bayley vs. Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat qualifier, Austin Theory vs. Mustafa Ali for the U.S. Title, and more (28:37)…

Click here to stream or download the December 5 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.