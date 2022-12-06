NXT TV preview: Triple Threats for the final spots in the Iron Survivor Challenge matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Von Wagner vs. Axiom vs. Andre Chase in a Triple Threat for the final spot in the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge match

-Wendy Choo vs. Fallon Henley vs. Indi Hartwell in a Triple Threat for the final spot in the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match

-Hank Walker vs. Charlie Dempsey

-Tony D’Angelo returns to action

-“A Real Christmas Story” performed by Pretty Deadly

-The Grayson Waller Effect talkshow

Powell’s POV: The five-way Iron Survivor Challenge matches will be held at the NXT Deadline event on Saturday. Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).