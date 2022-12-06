AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Anthony Henry vs. Trent Beretta

-Brian Cage vs. Leon Ruffin

-ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. Justin Corino, Jaden Valo, and Defarge in a non-title match

-Athena vs. B3cca

-Brick City Boyz vs. Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh

-Leva Bates vs. Abadon

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.