AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Anthony Henry vs. Trent Beretta
-Brian Cage vs. Leon Ruffin
-ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. Justin Corino, Jaden Valo, and Defarge in a non-title match
-Athena vs. B3cca
-Brick City Boyz vs. Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh
-Leva Bates vs. Abadon
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
Be the first to comment