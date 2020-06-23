WWE Extreme Rules lineup: Two title matches announced for the July event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Extreme Rules event that will be held on Sunday, July 19 at the WWE Performance Center.

-Asuka vs. Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler for the WWE Championship.

Powell’s POV: The event was originally scheduled to be held in San Jose, California at the SAP Center and was moved to the Performance Center due to the pandemic. It appeared as though Raw was also building to The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza for the Raw Tag Titles, and perhaps Randy Orton vs. Big Show for this event. Smackdown is expected to feature Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship.



