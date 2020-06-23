AEW Dark preview: Nine matches announced for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.
-“Jurassic Express” Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Marko Stunt vs. Luther, Serpentico, and Max Caster.
-Brian Cage (w/Taz) vs. Robert Anthony.
-Orange Cassidy vs. Peter Avalon.
-Lance Archer (w/Jake Roberts) vs. Griff Garrison.
-Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds.
-Scorpio Sky vs. Lee Johnson.
-KiLynn King vs. Mel.
-“SCU” Christopher Daniels and Scorpio Sky vs. David Ali and Musa.
-Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard) vs. Pineapple Pete.
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.
Be the first to comment