AEW Dark preview: Nine matches announced for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-“Jurassic Express” Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Marko Stunt vs. Luther, Serpentico, and Max Caster.

-Brian Cage (w/Taz) vs. Robert Anthony.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Peter Avalon.

-Lance Archer (w/Jake Roberts) vs. Griff Garrison.

-Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds.

-Scorpio Sky vs. Lee Johnson.

-KiLynn King vs. Mel.

-“SCU” Christopher Daniels and Scorpio Sky vs. David Ali and Musa.

-Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard) vs. Pineapple Pete.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.