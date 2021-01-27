What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: Four matches advertised, Cody responds to NBA legend

January 27, 2021

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson vs. Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver.

-Jungle Boy vs. Dax Harwood.

-Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston.

-Chris Jericho and MJF vs. “The Varsity Blondes” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.

-Cody Rhodes responds to Shaq.

Powell’s POV: AEW has announced that Cash Wheeler and Tully Blanchard will be handcuffed to Luchasaurus during the Jungle Boy vs. Harwood match to prevent outside interference. Of course, they could just ban everyone from ringside, but what fun is that? Tonight’s show was taped last week in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.