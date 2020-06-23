WWE Royal Rumble 2008 on FS1, Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, poll results for NXT TV, AEW Dynamite, and WWE Smackdown, Brandi Rhodes, Billie Kay

CategoriesDot Net Daily

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-FS1 will air the WWE Royal Rumble 2008 pay-per-view tonight at 6CT/7ET. The show includes the Rumble match, Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy for the WWE Championship, Edge vs. Rey Mysterio for the World Heavyweight Championship, Chris Jericho vs. JBL, and Ric Flair vs. MVP.

-WWE Backstage will not air tonight on FS1. The show will no longer air on a weekly basis.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. Tonight’s episode includes Eddie Edwards vs. Madman Fulton. John Moore’s review will be available shortly after the conclusion the show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review and the Impact Wrestling Hit List will be available on Wednesday.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 9CT/10ET.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The eleven match show includes Shawn Spears vs. Pineapple Pete. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox finished with B as the majority grade with 33 percent of the vote. C finished second with 20 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade (using the empty venue curve for all shows).

-The NXT on USA Network show scored an A grade from the majority of the voters in our post show poll with 33 percent of the vote. B finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-AEW Dynamite produced an A grade from 35 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 31 percent. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Brandi Rhodes is 37.

-Billie Kay (Jessica McKay) of The IIconics is 31.