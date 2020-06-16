NWA Carnyland video for episode four, What’s Causin’ Aldis with Kamille

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The NWA released the following preview for today’s episode of Carnyland, which can be viewed below.

Another week in Carnyland and scandal strikes… When a lead tape ruins everything for one of the candidates in the Carnyland Mayoral race. This hot scoop was broken exclusively by Stu Bennett using his time-machine last week on Episode 003 (see here – https://youtu.be/hZHehXeUSx4 ) and for a week speculation has grown which of the candidates would step down on this episode. Last week Nick Aldis, Aron Stevens, Eli Drake, Allysin Kay, Ester Addington, Thunder Rosa, Zicky Dice, and others threw their name in the hat to be the next mayor. With all these stars of the National Wrestling Alliance chasing the power and the primary election a week away,. you will find out tonight who is out. And by the clickbait headline, we’re letting you know exactly how one is forced out of the race. Voting begins next Tuesday 6/23/20 at 7pm on http://www.patreon.com/ carnyland

What’s Causin Aldis With Kamille

Episode 004 of What’s Causin Aldis feature a nearly hour in-depth discussion between Nick Aldis and Kamille first available on http://www. nationalwrestlingalliance.com/ carnyland . Kamille debuted with the National Wrestling Alliance at NWA 70 as the Insurance Policy to help counter Brandi Rhodes in Nick Aldis vs. Cody Rhodes 2.

Official National Wrestling Alliance “Pride” Shirt

PRE-ORDER YOUR NWA “PRIDE” SHIRT TODAY. 100% of the profits of this shirt will go to the Trevor Project (https://www.thetrevorproject. org/). https://www. nationalwrestlingalliance.com/ shop/official-national- wrestling-alliance-pride-shirt

Powell’s POV: The National Wrestling Alliance’s Carnyland episode four premieres today at 5:05CT/6:05ET. Watch the episode below or via the NWA YouTube Page. The episode of “What’s Causin Aldis” featuring Kamille can also be viewed below.



