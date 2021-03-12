03/12 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan contract singing for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Fastlane, Big E’s open challenge for the Intercontinental Championship, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair vs. Natalya and Tamina

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan contract singing for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Fastlane, Big E’s open challenge for the Intercontinental Championship, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair vs. Natalya and Tamina, and more (28:16)…

Click here for the March 12 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

