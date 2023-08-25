WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s Fox show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Jimmy Uso appears

-Iyo Sky vs. Zelina Vega for the WWE Women’s Championship

-U.S. Champion Rey Mysterio vs. Grayson Waller

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum Center.