Demand Lucha vs. House of Glory results: Vetter’s review of Sam Adonis vs. Black Taurus vs. Charles Mason, The Mane Event vs. Los Medicos, Alex Shelley vs. Aramis, Jody Threat vs. Ultra Violette

Demand Lucha vs. House of Glory

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

August 24, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario at Parkdale Hall

There was a good-sized crowd in the 400 range.

* The person who warmed up the crowd told us we are doing this for Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk.

1. Nolo Kitano defeated Francesco Akira, Vaughn Vertigo, FredDIE, Evan Greenaway, Tyler Aero in a six-way scramble to retain his HOG Cruiserweight Title at 9:52. Aero looks a lot like Alan Angels; I thought it was Angels when he walked through the curtain. Vaughn has the young HBK look going for him; I just saw him on the C*4 Wrestling show a few days ago. All six brawled at the bell. Akira hit a huracarnana. Greenaway wore a black outfit and he has short brown hair and is a bit thick; I don’t think I’ve seen him before, and he hit a powerslam at 3:00. FredDIE, who wore a mask and a black singlet, hit a Hogan legdrop on Akira.

Greenaway dove through the ropes onto everyone at 5:30. Vaughn hit a Swanton Bomb in the ring, then a flip dive to the floor on everyone. Nolo hit a corkscrew dive onto everyone on the floor, and the crowd chanted, “Lucha!” Aero hit a top-rope moonsault to the floor on everyone at 7:00. In the ring, Nolo hit a Tiger Driver powerbomb for a nearfall. Greenaway hit a sit-out powerbomb. FredDIE hit a piledriver on Vaughn, and suddenly everyone was down. Aero hit a top-rope Spanish Fly. FredDIE hit a top-rope moonsault; with his gut and overall scary look, he’s a young PCO. Nolo sprayed some mist in Aero’s eyes, hit a swinging neckbreaker, and scored the pin. Great way to open a show, with some high-energy flying.

* Doc Zoknov and Nurse Novakane hit the ring. The commentators said they broke Space Monkey’s leg at the last show and they are here to gloat. With her hair tied back tight, the nurse reminds me of WCW-era MIss Hancock. Space Monkey came to the ring, using a crutch and a big boot on his right ankle. Space Monkey had a box with him. He removed the top and revealed it was Micro Man, the most annoying wrestler in history. (Hopefully Sam Adonis will punt kick him into next week again.) We have an impromptu match!



2. Micro Man and Space Monkey defeated Doc Zoknov and Nurse NovaKane at 10:10. Well this should be all comedy. Of course, Doc dropped to his knees to fight Micro Man. Micro Man hit an armdrag that defies the laws of physics, and he did a plancha to the floor on Doc. In the ring, Micro Man tugged at Doc’s mask and raked at his mouth. Nurse NovaKane kicked Micro Man, drawing loud boos. “What a bitch!” a commentator shouted. NovaKane removed her white nurse coat and she wore a black latex slinky outfit that popped the crowd, as she stomped on Micro Man. (I immediately thought she looked like Ariel, who was the female vampire character for the proverbial cup of coffee in WWE.) Doc removed his shirt and choked Micro Man with it. “This may be intergender and inter-species, about it’s not no-disqualification!” a commentator said.

Doc teased hitting a gorilla press to the floor. Micro Man got a kendo stick, hit Doc with it, and tagged in Monkey at 7:30. Space Monkey hit a monkeyflp, then a plancha to the floor. Space Monkey whipped Nurse with his tail (that’s a sentence I’ve never written before.) Micro Man spanked Nurse, which popped the crowd, and he hit a 619 on her. Micro Man hit a Vader Bomb to pin Doc Zoknov. Well, the crowd was thorougly entertained. Nurse NovaKane kept beating up Micro Man after the bell, and she hit a top-rope frogsplash! Right on cue, here comes Sam Adonis! (I called it!) However, he hit the white-outfit medicos and Zoknov with a kendo stick! He actually saved Micro Man!

* Sam Adonis got on the mic. He boasted about being in the main event of AAA’s Triple Mania two weeks ago. (He didn’t mention that he lost and that’s why he’s now bald.) He said he may hate Canada, but he loves Lucha, so from now on, he’s “Team Lucha.” He picked up Micro Man and carried him around the ring, and they left together. (As they left, the commentators acknowledged that Adonis lost and had his head shaved.)



3. Jody Threat defeated Ultra Violette at 9:05. Violette represents HOG Wrestling. I mentioned this in my C*4 Wrestling review, but Jody essentially does an Ultimate Warrior entrance, running to the ring and shaking the ropes, and she has a significant height and overall size advantage. Violette knocked a can of energy drink out of Jody’s hands, earning boos. Jody hit a series of clotheslines in the corner. Violette hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 5:00 and she kept Jody grounded. Jody fired up and hit a series of clotheslines and a Mafia Kick to the side of the head, then a German Suplex. Violette hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 7:00. Violette spit in Jody’s face and hit a spinning back fist, then a second-rope missile dropkick. Jody fired back with a spear and an F5 faceplant slam for the pin. Solid match.

4. Alex Shelley defeated Aramis at 11:06. Aramis wore a red mask and red pants tonight. Shelley wore his Impact World Title belt; no sign of his Prestige or Revolver titles. Shelley refused a handshake so apparently he’s a heel tonight. Mat reverals to open. Aramis applied a Muta Lock at 4:00. Shelley hit a spin kick and he taunted the fans. Aramis hit a modified Dragonscrew Legwhip and he kept Shelley grounded. Shelley hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip at 10:00 and posed, drawing more boos. Shelley applied a Figure Four Leglock, drawing “woos!” from the crowd. Aramis applied a Gory Stretch, drawing a pop, then a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall at 13:00.

They began trading open-hand slaps as this got vicious and the crowd was totally into this. Shelley hit a superkick and a flipping faceplant suplex for a nearfall. Shelley again applied a Figure Four Leglock, but Aramis rolled to the ropes. Shelley set up for another Dragonscrew Legwhip but Aramis hit an enzuigiri. Aramis missed a moonsault. Shelley set up for a Shellshock but Aramis fought free. Shelley hit the Shellshock; the commentator said it was a Sister Abigail in honor of Bray Wyatt. (To me, it appeared to be a regular Shellshock. If it was truly a Sister Abigail, he would have kissed the forehead.) Shelley again applied a Figure Four, and this time Aramis tapped out.

* Shelley got on the mic and ripped the crowd. He said he’s here representing New York and House of Glory, and he called Toronto a “second-rate New York.” He said he just signed a contract and we’ll be seeing him in Demand Lucha more often. Aramis got on the mic and told him he must have some respect for the people. He thanked Shelley for the match. Aramis asked for a title shot. Shelley said “you are like all these people; you are just a bitch,” and he left the ring.



5. Los Medicos defeated “The Mane Event” Midas Black & Jay Lyon via DQ in a title vs. title match at 11:44. Both teams held their tag titles for their respective organizations. Los Medicos wear all white and are fairly identical. Lyon took an awkward bump on Sunday at the end of their JCW match; Midas told me earlier this week that Lyon was good to go. Midas started. Lyon tagged in at 1:00 and hit a rolling cannonball and got a nearfall. Lyon hit a moonsault, launching off Midas’ back, for a nearfall. A Medico hit a swinging sideslam on Midas, and the other Medico hit a senton at 3:00, and they began working over Midas. The Medicos hit a team legdrop move for a nearfall at 7:00, but Lyon made the save.

Lyon made the hot tag, and he dove through the ropes onto the Medicos on the floor at 9:30. In the ring, Lyon hit a handspring-back-spin kick. The ref got bumped! TME hit their team X-Factor faceplant move for a visual pin but we had no ref! The other Medico hopped in the ring and hit a Helluva Kick. TME hit a team X-Factor faceplant on this Medico! A new ref ran into the ring and made the three-count! New champions! The Mane Event grabbed the four belts and began to celebrate, and the crowd went nuts! But wait, the initial ref yanked the title belts away from The Mane Event. He declared that they hit him, and he called for a disqualification, saying Los Medicos won. The crowd booed and the commentator loudly said, “this is bullshit!” Because there isn’t a pinfall, both teams keep their respective titles.



6. Sam Adonis defeated Charles Mason and Black Taurus in a three-way at 13:26. Mason is the HOG Crown of Glory Champion. So we have two Demand Lucha guys in this match, but I’m thinking Adonis is going to turn heel after pretending to be a babyface an hour ago. Mason got on the mic and declared this was a non-title match. Taurus and Mason began stomping on Adonis! Taurus hit a powerslam on Mason. Mason took off his belt and he choked Adonis with it. Mason hit his rolling Death Valley Driver and scored a nearfall at 2:00. Mason hit a DDT onto the ring apron on Taurus. Adonis hit a uranage on Mason. Adonis hit a Canadian Destroyer on Taurus for a nearfall at 4:00.

Taurus hit a neckbreaker over his knee on Adonis, then his pop-up Samoan Drop on Mason for a nearfall. Adonis hit a flip dive to the floor, landing on his feet at 6:00. Adonis got several boards and threw them into the ring, drawing a pop, so Mason reached in and took them right back out. Funny. Mason and Adonis stood toe-to-toe in the ring and traded forearm shots; Adonis is a legit 6’4″ and towers over him. Taurus hit a backbreaker over his knee on Mason; Adonis hit a Canadian Destroyer on Taurus; Mason hit a piledriver on Adonis; Taurus hit a spear on Mason, and they were all down at 9:30. Great sequence.

Adonis hit a backbody drop, flipping Taurus OVER THE ROPES and through a door bridge set up on the floor, and that popped the crowd. Mason and Adonis fought in the corner, and Mason bit his ear. Mason hit a top-rope moonsault for a nearfall at 11:30. Adonis hit a stunner aross the top rope. Taurus got back to his feet and he powerbombed Adonis onto a table on the floor! In the ring, Taurus hit a backbreaker over his knee, then a roaring clothesline for a believable nearfall. Mason applied a sleeper on the mat, but Adonis nailed a 450 Splash onto both of them! Adonis then covered Taurus for the pin. That was really well done. Moreso than most three-ways, they seemed to all be in the action, except when Taurus was down after that insane bump to the floor.

* Los Medicos ran into the ring and beat down Adonis! However, Adonis fought free and fended them off, and he was loudly cheered.

Final Thoughts: A tremendous main event. I’m such a big fan of Taurus. Mason always wears outfits that hide his physique and he isn’t particularly big, but he sure knows how to play his part in a match. I’ll go with Shelley-Aramis for a close second place, and the Medicos-Mane Event for third. I miss seeing House of Glory Wrestling shows, as they have left Fite+ and moved to Premier Wrestling’s streaming site. (I can’t get them all!!) This show is currently airing on IWTV, but Demand Lucha has an agreement to air their shows for free at www.wremix.tv, and this should appear on that site in a week or so.