WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the show headlined by Charlotte Flair vs. Naomi

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.231 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number is up from the 2.151 million viewership count from the previous episode.
Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown delivered a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was third in the Friday network ratings battle behind NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics and an hour of Jeopardy on ABC. The Smackdown number was up from the previous episode’s 0.51 rating in the same demo. Smackdown has held up well against the Winter Olympics.
So, both Smackdown and Rampage have slight increases, but only the AEW show gets it mentioned in the headline. And you wonder why people correctly call this site, and most of the IWC, biased.
I spent all day thinking about how I could covertly prop up AEW and bury WWE. I was sure that this “viewership up slightly, rating down slightly” headline was going propel AEW to greatness and destroy the McMahon family forever, but somehow you saw through it.