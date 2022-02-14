WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the show headlined by Charlotte Flair vs. Naomi

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.231 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number is up from the 2.151 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown delivered a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was third in the Friday network ratings battle behind NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics and an hour of Jeopardy on ABC. The Smackdown number was up from the previous episode’s 0.51 rating in the same demo. Smackdown has held up well against the Winter Olympics.