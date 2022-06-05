WWE Hell in a Cell Polls: Vote for best match and grade the overall show June 5, 2022 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WWE Hell in a Cell Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls WWE Hell in a Cell Poll: Vote for the best match Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship Theory vs. Mustafa Ali for the U.S. Championship Bobby Lashley vs. Omos and MVP in a handicap match Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel Edge, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest vs. AJ Styles, Liv Morgan and Finn Balor Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss in a No Holds Barred match pollcode.com free polls Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker. Topicshiacwwewwe hiac
