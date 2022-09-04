09/04 Moore’s NXT Worlds Collide audio review: NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate in a unification match, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura vs. Blair Davenport in a unification match, Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricochet for the NXT North American Title

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the NXT Worlds Collide event: NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate in a unification match, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura vs. Blair Davenport in a unification match, Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricochet for the NXT North American Title, and more (27:58)…

Click here for the September 4 NXT Worlds Collide audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.