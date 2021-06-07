6/7 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of the Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre contract signing for the WWE Championship match at Hell in a Cell, a tag team battle royal for a Raw Tag Title shot, Shayna Baszler on Alexa’s Playground

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,463)

Live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center

Aired June 7, 2021 on USA Network

[Hour One] Randy Orton and Riddle made their entrance for Orton’s entrance theme. The broadcast team of Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton checked in from their desk. The other tag team battle royal entrants were already inside the ring.

Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos made their entrance. Styles delivered a promo from the stage. He said WWE will return to the road next month and he and Omos will defend their titles against the very best that WWE has to offer.

Styles said they could have the same match they had at WrestleMania with New Day. Styles pointed out that he and Omos won that match. He said he didn’t know much about Mace and T-Bar, but Omos is bigger than both of them. Styles said Dorado was competing alone because his partner Gran Metalik was hurt.

Styles spoke about the Vikings Raiders briefly, then turned his focus to Orton and Riddle. Styles said it doesn’t make sense to anyone, but the chemistry that Orton and Riddle have together is unbelievable. Styles had Omos help him list positive adjectives for their team. Kingston called them negative names, including booty.

Styles claimed he was trying to be nice. Orton said if he was trying to be nice, he should just shut his damn mouth. Riddle showed off the new RKBro t-shirts. He said he was wearing two because Orton doesn’t wear t-shirts. Riddle started rambling about his Uncle Ron designing the shirt. Orton put his hand over the mic and shushed Riddle, who did the imaginary key bit.

The Miz’s music played and he was wheeled onto the stage in a wheelchair by John Morrison. Miz said he was sorry to interrupt. Morrison said he had nothing to apologize for and called him courageous. Miz said the tag division has become dry. Morrison showed off his “Drip Stick” water stick. Miz said Morrison volunteered to compete on behalf of their team.

Morrison’s music played. The slow motion bit occurred while Miz started rolling down the ramp. Morrison ended up catching him at the bottom of the ramp. Morrison stood at ringside. Orton and Riddle dropped the New Day duos with RKOs. Mace and T-Bar shoved Dorado toward Orton, who put him down with an RKO…

Powell’s POV: Well, at least we didn’t get a full on Miz TV segment. Of course, the night is young.

Bobby Lashley and MVP were shown drinking champagne with women in their backstage dressing room… Graves hyped the contract signing between Lashley and Drew McIntyre for their WWE Championship match at Hell in a Cell…

1. A battle royal for a shot at the Raw Tag Titles. The entrants were Orton and Riddle, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, Mace and T-Bar, “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar, Lince Dorado representing the Lucha House Party tag team, and John Morrison representing his team with Miz. Styles sat in on commentary while Omos stood behind him. Miz watched the match from his wheelchair at ringside.

Morrison eliminated Dorado. Mace and T-Bar approached Morrison. Miz threw Morrison the Drip Stick. Mace eliminated Morrison. Mace and T-Bar tried to eliminate Orton. Riddle tried to help, but they slammed him to the mat. Mace and T-Bar squared off with The Viking Raiders, but the other teams attacked before they could do more than jaw at each other. A group of wrestlers eliminated T-Bar, and then Erik and Woods eliminated T-Bar. [C]