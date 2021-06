CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE officials have discussed the idea of holding a roster draft late this summer. F4Wonline.com reports that the dates discussed are Monday, August 30 for Raw, and Friday, September 3 for Smackdown.

Powell’s POV: While there’s no telling if those dates will stick, it’s presumably only a matter of time before WWE shakes up their roster. The Raw roster is in dire need of an overhaul at this point.