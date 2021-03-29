WWE and DraftKings announce partnership

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday to announce its partnership with DraftKings.

BOSTON & STAMFORD, Conn. – March 29, 2021 – DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG) and WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that DraftKings will become an Official Gaming Partner of WWE, subject to regulatory approval in all applicable jurisdictions. The collaboration centers on DraftKings’ popular free-to-play pools product and will launch with an inaugural free-to-play pool at WWE’s two-night pop culture extravaganza, WrestleMania, on April 10 and 11.

Powell’s POV: It’s a logical partnership and it will be interesting to see what type of games the fantasy sports website comes up with for WWE events.