The Rock reveals the “Black Adam” release date

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was featured in advertising that revealed July 29, 2022 as the release date for the Black Adam film. Johnson plays the lead role in the film. The ad featuring the announcement was shown during Sunday’s NCAA basketball tournament coverage on TBS.
Powell’s POV: Deadline.com pointed out that Disney’s Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled to be released the same day. Barring a change in release dates, it will be a fun Independence Day weekend battle next year.
A disruptive and unstoppable global force of a message from the man in black himself 🌍 ⬛️⚡️
BLACK ADAM is coming July 29, 2022.
The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. #BlackAdam⚡️#ManInBlack @blackadammovie pic.twitter.com/MvqadvulSR
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 28, 2021
