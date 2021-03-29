The Rock reveals the “Black Adam” release date

What's happening...

March 29, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was featured in advertising that revealed July 29, 2022 as the release date for the Black Adam film. Johnson plays the lead role in the film. The ad featuring the announcement was shown during Sunday’s NCAA basketball tournament coverage on TBS.

Powell’s POV: Deadline.com pointed out that Disney’s Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled to be released the same day. Barring a change in release dates, it will be a fun Independence Day weekend battle next year.

