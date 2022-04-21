NXT UK TV preview: Best of three falls NXT Tag Title match headlines today’s Peacock show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-“Moustache Mountain” Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter in a best of three falls match for the NXT UK Tag Titles

-Sam Gradwell vs. Kenny Williams in a Back Alley Brawl

