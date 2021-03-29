Eric Young tore an ACL at the Impact Wrestling tapings

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Eric Young revealed on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast that he suffered a torn ACL during last week’s Impact Wrestling television tapings. He is expected to be sidelined for six to nine months.

Powell’s POV: Young suffered the injury during a match against James Storm that will air on Tuesday’s Impact television show. He stated that he didn’t realize he tore his ACL and continued to work matches throughout the tapings. Here’s wishing him the very best in his recovery.