Rob Van Dam to enter the WWE Hall of Fame

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Rob Van Dam will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021. Read the official announcement at WWE.com. The ceremony will be streamed on Peacock (and WWE Network internationally) on Tuesday, April 6.

Powell’s POV: The announced 2021 class now includes Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Kane, Great Khali, and RVD. The 2020 class will also be inducted at the ceremony and will include The NWO, The Bella Twins, JBL, Davey Boy Smith, and Jushin Liger. Batista was originally slated to headline the 2020 class, but he announced that he had a conflict with the new taping dates and will be inducted in a future ceremony.