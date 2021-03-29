AEW Dark Elevation lineup: Thirteen matches advertised for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
-Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor vs. Ryan Nemeth and JD Drake.
-Alex Gracia vs. Thunder Rosa.
-Leila Grey vs. Penelope Ford.
-Leyla Hirsch vs. Vipress.
-KiLynn King vs. Ryo Mizunami.
-Jazmin Allure and Tesha Price vs. Hikaru Shida and Tay Conti.
-Fuego Del Sol vs. Ethan Page.
-Jon Moxley vs. Bill Collier.
-Scorpio Sky vs. Mike Sydal.
-Rex Lawless and Mike Chocolate vs. “Gunn Club” Billy, Austin, and Colten Gunn.
-D3 and Vary Morales vs. Dark Order’s 5 and 10.
-Chandler Hopkins vs. Joey Janela.
-Frankie Kazarian vs. Danny Limelight.
Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.
Be the first to comment