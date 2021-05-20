Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s Under Siege fallout edition, BTI match, Impact in 60 theme

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Juice Robinson and David Finlay vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton for the Impact Tag Titles.

-Kiera Hogan vs. Tenille Dashwood.

-Rohit Raju vs. Jake Something.

Powell’s POV: The winners of the No. 1 contenders matches will challenge for titles at the Under Siege event that streams May 15 on Impact Plus. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET and includes Jonny Swinger and Hernandez vs. “Team XXXL” Larry D and Acey Romero. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings and will feature the best of Drew Galloway (a/k/a Drew McIntyre). John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available shortly after the episodes air. My Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews are available every Friday.