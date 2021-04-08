Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, Impact In 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-AEW Champion Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson vs. Rich Swann, Willie Mack, and Eddie Edwards.

-Sami Callihan and a partner vs. “Team XXXL” Acey Romero and Larry D.

-Alisha Edwards, Nevaeh, and Tenille Dashwood vs. Havok, Jordynne Grace, and Rosemary.

-Deaner vs. Chris Sabin.

Powell’s POV: Callihan invited Trey Miguel to be his partner on last week’s show. Impact Wrestling moves to Thursdays beginning tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings and will feature the best of Trey Miguel. Today’s flashback pay-per-view will be the Turning Point event from 2012 featuring Jeff Hardy vs. Austin Aries in a ladder match for the TNA Title and will air on AXS this afternoon beginning at 2CT/3ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available shortly after the episodes air. However, I will be covering the show on Friday this week due to tonight’s NXT Takeover event.