Jeff Hardy indicates that he has re-signed with WWE

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jeff Hardy indicated during a BT Sport interview that he re-signed with WWE. Hardy was talking about using the “No More Words” entrance theme when he mentioned re-signing. “‘No More Words,’ like when we do get in front of a crowd again, that was a part of me re-signing,” Hardy said. “I was like, if we get in front of people again, I’d like to use ‘No More Words’ again because I know y’all own it.

“So, that was the deal for me re-signing, so that’s gonna be the ticket, man, when we get back in front of crowds. That’s gonna boost me even more, to hear that music again, because I think The Hardy Boys music is just for Matt and Jeff Hardy, not just Jeff Hardy.” Check out the interview clip below.

Powell’s POV: WWE has yet to announce the Hardy signing. Depending on the lengths of their current deals, it’s possible that we’ve seen the last of Jeff teaming with his brother Matt, who will turn 46 next week and is under contract to AEW.