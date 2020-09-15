WWE Clash of Champions lineup: The updated lineup, every title will be defended

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Clash of Champions event that will be held on Sunday, September 27 in Orlando, Florida at Amway Center.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton in an Ambulance Match for the WWE Championship.

-Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Bayley vs. Nikki Cross for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: WWE announced that the WWE Championship match will be an Ambulance Match, as WWE continues its recent obsession with ambulances. All signs point to Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat for the Intercontinental Championship, but nothing is official as of this update.



