WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event lineup: John Cena’s last match, WWE Champion vs. NXT Champion

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special that will be held on Saturday, December 13, in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena.

-John Cena vs. Gunther in Cena’s last match

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. the NXT Champion

-Bayley vs. Sol Ruca

Powell’s POV: Gunther beat LA Knight to win The Last Time Is Now tournament to earn the right to face Cena in his final match. Cody will face the winner of the Ricky Saints vs. Oba Femi match for the NXT Championship that will be held at NXT Deadline. Join me for my live review as Saturday Night’s Main Event streams live next weekend on Peacock (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET.