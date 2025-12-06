NXT Deadline lineup (live coverage tonight): The final premium live event of 2025

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Deadline event that will be held tonight in San Antonio, Texas, at Boeing Center at Tech Port.

-Ricky Saints vs. Oba Femi for the NXT Championship

-Je’Von Evans vs. Leon Slater vs. Joe Hendry vs. Dion Lennox vs. Myles Borne in an Iron Survivor Challenge match for a shot at the NXT Championship at New Year’s Evil

-Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Kendal Grey in an Iron Survivor Challenge match for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship

-Ethan Page vs. Mr. Iguana for the NXT North American Championship

-Tatum Paxley vs. Izzi Dame

Powell’s POV: The winner of the NXT Championship match will face WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on next weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event. Join John Moore for his live review as NXT Deadline streams live on Peacock (or Netflix internationally) at 6CT/7ET. A exclusive same-night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).