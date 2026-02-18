WWE Evolve results (2/18): Vetter’s review of Nikkita Lyons and Arianna Grace vs. Masyn Holiday and Layla Diggs, It’s Gal vs. Drake Morreaux, Brooks Jensen vs. Dante Chen

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WWE Evolve (Episode 48)

Taped in Orlando. Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed February 18, 2026, on Tubi in the United States and YouTube.com internationally

Peter Rosenberg and Blake Howard provided commentary; no Robert Stone! (It’s the first time we’ve had a different commentary team!) I will reiterate what I wrote from the prior episodes — the curtains at the Performance Training Center are dropped, making the venue seem smaller and more intimate. There are only two or three rows at ringside, so we only have maybe 150 or so people present. I’ve also noted that the background has changed in this latest taping, as we have more video screens hanging on the walls in the background, and the room is a bit darker, too.

* Nikkita Lyons and Arianna Grace talked in the locker room about the matches tonight, including their tag match later.

* In the ring, Chuey Martinez called PJ Vasa and Kendal Grey to the ring to sign a contract for their title match at Succession II in two weeks. Kendal was confident, saying she loves stacking the odds against her, and she is constantly underestimated, but she thrives under pressure and doesn’t back down. Vasa said that Grey can’t beat her, and she signed the contract. Vasa wants the match to be a street fight! Grey agreed and signed the contract, but PJ attacked Kendal while she was still signing the paper.

* A video package aired for Cappuccino Jones. He feels slighted that other Evolve prospects have been called up to Evolve, but he was left behind! He vowed to win the title from Jackson Drake.

1. Brooks Jensen vs. Dante Chen. Basic tie-ups to start as the commentators noted they’ve both been in the WWE system for about five years. We saw Kam Hendrix and Team PC in the VIP lounge. Dante targeted the left arm. Brooks hit a Pump Kick at 3:30, and he kept Chen grounded for several minutes. He slammed Dante shoulder-first into the corner at 6:30. He set up for a Nigel-style Tower of London, but Dante escaped, and Chen hit a top-rope flying knife-edge chop. Chen hit a dropkick and a Pele Kick, then a superkick. Jensen hit a Cedric-style Lumbar Check for the pin. Fairly basic.

Brooks Jensen defeated Dante Chen at 8:17.

* Backstage, Wendy Choo is exhausted, as the last few months have been tough on her. Last week, Kali Armstrong punched her in the stomach.

* Elsewhere backstage, “The Vanity Project” Jackson Drake, Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes were hanging out. Sean Legacy, Mike Cunningham and Aaron Rourke approached them. There will be another five-on-five match between Team ID and Team PC…. they need to get along to win! Jackson will be defending his title at Succession, but Baylor and Smokes are in!

2. Drake Morreaux vs. It’s Gal. Drake is significantly taller and has the weight advantage, and he easily shoved Gal to the mat. They traded chops on the ring apron, and Drake clotheslined him back into the ring at 1:30, then hit a flying shoulder tackle. Drake’s leg got caught on the top rope and he tweaked it. Gal hit a dropkick into the corner for a nearfall, and he began targeting the damaged leg. Gal jumped on Drake’s back. He began strutting and posing. Drake hit a release bodyslam, tossing Gal across the ring, then hit some pump kicks and a discus clothesline. Drake hit a chokeslam for the pin.

Drake Morreaux defeated It’s Gal at 4:36.

* Kam Hendrix hopped in the ring. He said that Team PC is down a man, as Jax Pressley is injured, and he offered the spot to Drake Morreaux. Drake said, “I know exactly what side of history I want to be on,” and he left. Well… what does that mean? Gal stood up, and he offered to be on Team PC. He was rejected.

* Kali Armstrong was walking down the street. Everything she has, she got on her own! “I think I’ve got my swagger back,” she said. She accepted Wendy Choo’s challenge for next week!

3. Nikkita Lyons and Arianna Grace vs. Masyn Holiday and Layla Diggs. This is really the main event? Chantel Monroe was now in the VIP lounge. Masyn, wearing mostly white, opened against Grace. Masyn hit a crossbody block for a nearfall. Grace twisted Layla’s ankle. Lyons entered. Holiday and Diggs hit stereo dropkicks, sending Grace and Lyons to the floor. [C]

Back from the break, Lyons hit her splits leg drop on Masyn and choked her in the ropes. She kept Holiday grounded on the mat. They tied Masyn in the Tree of Woe at 5:00 and kicked her in the ribs. Holiday got a backslide on Grace for a nearfall. Lyons cranked on Masyn’s neck and kept her on the mat; this action was slow. Masyn hit a clothesline, and they were both down at 7:00.

Layla finally got the hot tag and hit a series of kicks. She hit a jumping knee in the corner on Grace for a nearfall. She hit a Pele Kick for a nearfall, but Lyons made the save. Grace hit a Lungblower to the chest. Lyons, who was standing on the floor, reached into the ring and kicked Diggs. Grace immediately picked up Diggs and slammed her for the pin. Okay.

Arianna Grace and Nikkita Lyons defeated Masyn Holiday and Layla Diggs at 8:29.

* Tate Wilder spoke backstage. He is upset with the injustice and the sneak attacks he’s seen going on in Evolve. He said he will be the special guest referee for the 10-man tag!

Final Thoughts: Next week is the “season finale” featuring the 10-man tag of ID vs. PC, plus Choo vs. Kali Armstrong. Gal-Morreaux is the only match really worth checking out. I don’t watch wrestling to bash wrestling, so I’ll just politely say this was an off-week with very little that dazzled me. The commentators noted how long Jensen and Chen have been in the system. I guess you’d think they’d wrestle with more… urgency… to catch my attention. If Jackson Drake, Baylor, Smokes, Carver, Grey, and Legacy aren’t part of this show anymore because they have moved to NXT… there won’t be much reason to watch. This episode clocked in at about 50 minutes.