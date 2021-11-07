Undertaker on the sidelines of an NFL game, NFL player wears AEW cleats

CategoriesAEW News WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The Undertaker appeared on the sideline of Sunday’s Dallas Cowboys’ home game against the Denver Broncos.

-Buffalo Bills’ wide receiver Stefon Diggs wore AEW cleats during pre-game warmups ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Powell’s POV: Diggs has worn ECW and Steve Austin themed cleats in the past. His cleat artwork designer, Mache, previously noted that Austin is his favorite wrestler. Of course, Sunday’s game was in Jacksonville, home base for AEW and the Jaguars, which are both owned by the Khan family. Meanwhile, did Taker tell the Cowboys’ offense to rest in peace? As I write this, it looks like the Cowboys will kill my Survivor Pool chances. Sigh.

The @undertaker was on the sidelines ahead of today’s @dallascowboys game and spent some time recognizing members of the United States Military! pic.twitter.com/YsJ8DmcBsE — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2021