WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Jey Uso faces the consequences, Team Smackdown qualifiers for Survivor Series

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Jey Uso faces the consequences of losing to Roman Reigns at Hell in a Cell

-Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso in a Team Smackdown qualifier for Survivor Series.

-Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler in a Team Smackdown qualifier for Survivor Series.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown be live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Smackdown at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Kenny Herzog discussing his journalism career, his new Outside Interference podcast, doing a feature story on CM Punk, pro wrestling in the pandemic, WWE talk on Retribution, The Hurt Business, Roman Reigns as a heel, and much more...