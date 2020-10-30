10/30 NXT UK audio review: Gleed returns to review Walter vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT UK Title, Aoife Valkyrie vs. Dani Luna, Jordan Devlin vs. Levi Muir

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Haydn Gleed, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@haydngleed)

Haydn Gleed reviews WWE’s NXT UK television show: Walter vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT UK Title, Aoife Valkyrie vs. Dani Luna, Jordan Devlin vs. Levi Muir, and more (9:58)…

Click here for the October 30 NXT UK television show audio review.

