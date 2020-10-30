10/30 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Barnett’s review Jey Uso paying consequences for losing to Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso, and Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler in Team Smackdown qualifiers for Survivor Series

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,106)

Live from in Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

Aired October 30, 2020 on Fox

Roman Reigns music started the show. Michael Cole and Corey Graves were on commentary. Roman made his way to the ring with Paul Heyman. Jey Uso was already in the ring with his head down. A video package played that recapped how we got here. It focused heavily on the emotional struggle in the match, and how The Usos now faced indentured servitude or exile.

Paul Heyman started to speak, but Jey stole the mic and said Roman didn’t beat him. He told Roman that he knew he wouldn’t quit, no matter hard he beat him. Roman said he can make all the excuses he wants, but he knew what he said. He told him to accept the reality, and take the oath, and fall inline. Jey said he couldn’t do it. He’s not down with it, and he doesn’t respect him. He told him the title had him trippin’, and he used the only person in the world he would quit for. Jey said he knew what he was doing.

Roman said of course he did. He told Jey he still doesn’t understand. Roman said that’s what it takes to hold this (Universal Championship), and that’s the burden you take on to be the face of the WWE. He said the consequences are real. Roman pointed out the highest of the chiefs are behind him, and if he doesn’t fall in line he’s out of the family. Roman acknowledged he would be livid if he was in his position, but what is he going to do?

Roman kept posing the question, and Jey said he hated him. He asked why he had to do him like this? Roman replied that he’s sure he does right now, but he loves him, and he always has. He then said that he would fall in line by the end of the night. Roman then walked away and up the ramp.

The announce team said Jey would take on Daniel Bryan, as well as Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler. That match is next…[c]

My Take: Roman and Jey continue to be excellent. Very heavy mob family vibes from the whole situation. Paul Heyman makes a lot more sense in his role if you think of him as Tom Hagen to Roman’s Vito Corleone.

Kevin Owens made his ring entrance, followed by Dolph Ziggler. The winner of the match will qualify to represent Smackdown at Survivor Series.

1. Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler: Owens grabbed a side headlock to start. Ziggler broke free, but Owens landed a shoulder tackle. Ziggler regrouped with Roode on the floor. Owens bailed to the outside to pursue, but Ziggler rolled back into the ring and jumped him when he returned. Ziggler landed a neckbreaker and got a two count.

Owens landed a back elbow and stomped on Ziggler. Owens picked him up, but Ziggler quickly recovered and tossed him to the floor. Ziggler acted injured and Roode pounced on Owens on the floor due to the ref distraction. The ref saw Roode toss Owens back into the ring, and tossed him out when he sniffed out the ruse…[c]

Ziggler broke free of another headlock and landed a neckbreaker for a two count. He then gouged at Owens eyes, and walked into an inverted atomic drop. KO then landed a lariat and a running senton for a two count. Owens then landed a gunslinger into a white noise of sorts. Owens then climbed to the top and went for a somersault senton, but Dolph got his legs up and covered for a near fall.

Dolph fired up for a Superkick, but Owens landed one of his own. He then went for a Pop Up Powerbomb, but Ziggler countered with a Zig Zag for a near fall. Both men traded rapid pinfall attempts and reversals until Owens landed a Stunner and got the three count.

Kevin Owens defeated Dolph Ziggler at 10:37

After the match, Owens ran over and spoke into Michael Cole’s microphone, and said that Smackdown will become the KO Show at Survivor Series. We then got a Daniel Bryan video package to celebrate his return to singles competition…[c]

My Take: A solid match, but with Dolph being a tag guy, and Roode getting thrown out earlier, the finish felt like a foregone conclusion. These two work well together, though, and the match is worth watching for that reason.